Arts Notes: Dec. 18

Auditions in Smithfield
Auditions for “Good Ol’ Girls” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 19 and 8 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Neuse Little Theatre, 104 S. Front St., Smithfield. The musical has roles for five women. To learn more, go to goodolgirls.com.
Christmas concert
The Tar River Swing Band, a 19-piece big band, will perform a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at The Rudy theater, 300 N. Raiford St., Selma. The band will feature trumpeter Dan Crocker, a Selma native. In addition to Crocker, the Tar River Swing Band features professional musicians who have played and recorded with stars including Tony Bennett, Debbie Reynolds, The Platters and Rosemary Clooney. Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for children. They’re available online at rudytheater.com and by phone at 919-202-9927.
Columnist in Smithfield
News & Observer columnist Barry Saunders will talk about his book, “And the Horse You Rode in On,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Grapes & Grounds, 135 S. Third St., Smithfield.
Art on display in Clayton
Works by Jana Williams of Clayton and Tammy Kaufman of Wake Forest are on display this month at the Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton.
Book explores Johnston’s architecture
Keep Johnston County Beautiful has published “Historic Architecture of Johnston County, North Carolina,” which documents the county’s architecture from the 18th century to the 1950s.
The book is based largely on an early 1980s survey by the late Thomas R. Butchko, an architectural historian, with updated information by Nancy Van Dolsen a decade ago. Selected properties surveyed by Mary Shoemaker in Smithfield (1977) and Thomas Greco in Selma (1980) are also included. Johnston County Heritage Center Director Todd Johnson edited the book.
“We hope this book will not only adorn many coffee tables and shelves but will also inspire more people to preserve and protect our historical treasures,” said Susan Woodard, president of Keep Johnston County Beautiful.
The book is $40. Copies are available at the Johnston County Heritage Center, 241 E. Market St., Smithfield.
Art class for kids
Doodlebugs, an art class for toddlers, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For Smithfield residents, the cost is $5 for a single class or $19 for four classes. For nonresidents, the costs are $8 and $30. Register by the Wednesday before the Friday class. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
