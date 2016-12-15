Community Notes: Dec. 18

Clayton
A blood drive is scheduled from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2920 N.C. 42 West. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
First Street Tavern and Mama Shabs Boutique, which share space at 115 E. First St. in Clayton, are drop-off spots for donations to the Johnston County chapter of Cover the City. The nonprofit is seeking donations of new and gently used blankets for the homeless.
Johnston County
The Adult Book Club of the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield will meet from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the library, 305 E. Market St., Smithfield. The library’s Young Adult Book Club will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
The Johnston County landfill and solid waste convenience centers will be closed Dec. 24-26 for Christmas. Also, they will be closed Jan. 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
Smithfield
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites youngsters to create a LEGO Winter Wonderland Dec. 28-30. Build a hilltop village, slopes for skiers and sledders and motorized contraptions like snowmobile and gondolas. Sessions for children ages 5-7 will meet from 9 a.m. to noon; session for ages 8-12 will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.playwell.org. For more information, call 919-934-2148, Ext. 107.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
Wilson’s Mills
A blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in the fellowship hall at Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church, 952 Swift Creek Road near Wilson’s Mills. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Send community notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
Comments