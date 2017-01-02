Faith Notes: Jan. 4

A program titled “The Gospel Shoe” is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. The program’s aim is to encourage people to have a closer walk with Jesus.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4-6 at Giles Chapel Baptist Church, 508 Peedin Ave., Pine Level. Evangelist Hattie Lofton of Smithfield will speak. Lofton will speak at 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at Union Hill AME Church, 51 Harrison St., Wilson’s Mills.
A prayer breakfast is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Howell Chapel Healing Ministry, 214 E. Preston St., Selma. The cost is $15. For more information, call Eddie Smith at 919-614-4136.
