Faith Notes: Jan. 8

Mosaic Church will hold its annual pancake supper and silent raffle from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville, Clayton. The supper is $6 for adults and $5 for children 12 and youngster. Tickets for the raffle and supper are online at https://squareup.com/market/mosaic-of-clayton.
A spaghetti supper is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Hood’s Grove Baptist Church, 677 Hood’s Grove Church Road, Newton Grove. The church’s youth will accept donations for the meal. For more information, call 919-894-5977.
Singer-songwriter Mark Bishop will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, 4440 Piney Grove Road, Angier. For more information, call 919-639-2481 or go to pineygrovechapel.org.
A gospel sing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at St. Mark AME Church, 409 Bridge St., Smithfield. The following will perform: Truth, the Spiritual Travels and Pilgrim Travelers, all of Zebulon; The New Spiritual Messengers of Selma; the St. Paul Black Creek Gospel Choir of Wilson; and the male chorus from Bethel AME Church.
A program titled “The Gospel Shoe” is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. The program’s aim is to encourage people to have a closer walk with Jesus.
A prayer breakfast is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Howell Chapel Healing Ministry, 214 E. Preston St., Selma. The cost is $15. For more information, call Eddie Smith at 919-614-4136.
