Community Notes: Jan. 15

Benson
The Benson Little Theatre will present a musical salute to movies at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29 in the W.J. Barefoot Auditorium, 303 E. Church St., Benson. For tickets, which are $12, call 919-894-3825.
Clayton
The 2017 Clayton Wedding Expo is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton.
Mosaic Church will hold its annual pancake supper and silent raffle from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville, Clayton. The supper is $6 for adults and $5 for children 12 and youngster. Tickets for the raffle and supper are online at https://squareup.com/market/mosaic-of-clayton.
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Hope Church, 1696 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The first lesson, “Super Savers,” is free. The rest of the class is $93. For more information, call instructor Howard Gergis at 919-868-5137.
Johnston County
A grant-writing workshop for artists is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, in the conference room at the Smithfield-Selma Chamber of Commerce, 1115 Outlet Center Drive, Smithfield. The state will soon award Regional Artist Project grants.
The Johnston County Chorale is seeking voices for its spring concert. Through Jan. 23, registration is from 6:30 to p.m. Mondays at First Baptist Church, 202 S. Fourth St., Smithfield. Auditions are not required. The fee to join is $40 for adults and $30 for students. The spring show, “Broadway’s Music Magic,” is scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m. May 13 in Clayton. For more information, email amyrowe88@gmail.com or mpbraswell@aol.com or go to johnstoncountychorale.com.
In Johnston County, Girl Scout cookies are on sale through March 5. They’re $4 per box. To find cookies near you, go to girlscouts.org/cookies.
A kickoff meeting for the 2017 Johnston County Relay for Life is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the cafeteria at Smithfield-Selma High School, 700 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Homemade soup will be available for $5. This year’s relay will take place June 2 at SSS. To learn more, call Beth Giradi at 919-210-2151, email her at bethjohn92@yahoo.com or call Pat Penny at 919-291-6123.
The Democratic Women and Men of Johnston County will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 218 S. Second St., Smithfield. Todd Johnson, director of the Johnston County Heritage Center, will talk about Smithfield’s Freedman’s school, built in 1869 as a school for freed slaves. This building is thougt to be the only one still standing in North Carolina.
The Johnston County Beekeepers Association will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
The Johnston County Veterans Service Advisory Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Land Use Center, 309 E. Market St., Smithfield.
The Johnston County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Emergency Operations Center, 120 S. Third St., Smithfield.
The Moccasin Creek Service District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Johnston County Public Health Department. 509 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield.
The Johnston County Farm and Food Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
Selma
An all-you-can-eat breakfast is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. The cost is $5. The Social Security Boys will sing at 6 p.m. that Sunday. Admission is free. The church will collect an offering for the group.
Smithfield
The Greater Smithfield-Selma Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting Monday, Jan. 30, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield. A reception starts at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and the awards program follow at 6:30. The cost is $35. Register online at https://smithfieldselma.chambermaster.comeventregistration/register/6256.
The East Smithfield Improvement Organization will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Mitchener Memorial Baptist Church, 911 Blount St., Smithfield.
A gospel sing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at St. Mark AME Church, 409 Bridge St., Smithfield. The following will perform: Truth, the Spiritual Travels and Pilgrim Travelers, all of Zebulon; The New Spiritual Messengers of Selma; the St. Paul Black Creek Gospel Choir of Wilson; and the male chorus from Bethel AME Church.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
Doodlebugs, an art class for toddlers, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For Smithfield residents, the cost is $5 for a single class or $19 for four classes. For nonresidents, the costs are $8 and $30. Register by the Wednesday before the Friday class. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
