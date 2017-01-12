Arts Notes: Jan. 15

Grant-writing workshop Jan. 21 in Smithfield
A grant-writing workshop for artists is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, in the conference room at the Smithfield-Selma Chamber of Commerce, 1115 Outlet Center Drive, Smithfield. The state will soon award Regional Artist Project grants.
Movie music in Benson
The Benson Little Theatre will present a musical salute to movies at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29 in the W.J. Barefoot Auditorium, 303 E. Church St., Benson. For tickets, which are $12, call 919-894-3825.
Chorale seeking voices
The Johnston County Chorale is seeking voices for its spring concert. Through Jan. 23, registration is from 6:30 to p.m. Mondays at First Baptist Church, 202 S. Fourth St., Smithfield. Auditions are not required. The fee to join is $40 for adults and $30 for students. The spring show, “Broadway’s Music Magic,” is scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m. May 13 in Clayton. For more information, email amyrowe88@gmail.com or mpbraswell@aol.com or go to johnstoncountychorale.com.
Book explores Johnston’s architecture
Keep Johnston County Beautiful has published “Historic Architecture of Johnston County, North Carolina,” which documents the county’s architecture from the 18th century to the 1950s.
The book is based largely on an early 1980s survey by the late Thomas R. Butchko, an architectural historian, with updated information by Nancy Van Dolsen a decade ago. Selected properties surveyed by Mary Shoemaker in Smithfield (1977) and Thomas Greco in Selma (1980) are also included. Johnston County Heritage Center Director Todd Johnson edited the book.
“We hope this book will not only adorn many coffee tables and shelves but will also inspire more people to preserve and protect our historical treasures,” said Susan Woodard, president of Keep Johnston County Beautiful.
The book is $40. Copies are available at the Johnston County Heritage Center, 241 E. Market St., Smithfield.
Art class for kids
Doodlebugs, an art class for toddlers, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For Smithfield residents, the cost is $5 for a single class or $19 for four classes. For nonresidents, the costs are $8 and $30. Register by the Wednesday before the Friday class. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
