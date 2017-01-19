Faith Notes: Jan. 22

The Powell Family will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Hephzibah Baptist Church, 4633 U.S. 70 East, Princeton. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall. Admission is free.
A pancake and sausage supper is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the fellowship hall at Lee’s Chapel Advent Christian Church, 4154 N.C. 96 South, Four Oaks. Takeout will be available.
The next Holy Grounds Coffee House is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church of Clayton, 411 N. Fayetteville St. Michele McLaughlin, a Christian singer from Four Oaks, will perform. Admission is free.
A soup and sandwich lunch is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hood’s Grove Baptist Church, 677 Hood’s Grove Church Road, Newton Grove. For more information, call 919-894-5977.
An all-you-can-eat breakfast is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. The cost is $5. The Social Security Boys will sing at 6 p.m. that Sunday. Admission is free. The church will collect an offering for the group.
Singer-songwriter Mark Bishop will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, 4440 Piney Grove Road, Angier. The concert was originally scheduled for Jan. 22. For more information, call 919-639-2481 or go to pineygrovechapel.org.
A gospel sing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at St. Mark AME Church, 409 Bridge St., Smithfield. The following will perform: Truth, the Spiritual Travels and Pilgrim Travelers, all of Zebulon; The New Spiritual Messengers of Selma; the St. Paul Black Creek Gospel Choir of Wilson; and the male chorus from Bethel AME Church.
A program titled “The Gospel Shoe” is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. The program’s aim is to encourage people to have a closer walk with Jesus.
