Arts Notes: Jan. 22

Exhibit at JCC
An exhibit titled “Creative Clay and Colorful Canvases” will open with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Frank Creech Art Gallery at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield. The works are by painters and potters who gather at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Centers. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Feb. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Valentine’s Day piano
The Clayton Piano Festival will hold its fith annual Valentine’s Day Gala at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the Wagner House, 121 E. Main St., Clayton. Pianist Craig Ketter and his wife, soprano Valerie Gonzalez, will perform. For tickets, which are $50 per person, go to claytonpianofestival.org or call Stephen Levin at 919-606-9701.
Musical coming to NLT stage
The Neuse Little Theatre will present “Good Ol’ Girls” next month at The Hut on Front Street in downtown Smithfield. Show times are 8 p.m. Feb. 17-18, 3 p.m. Feb. 19 and 8 p.m. Feb. 24-25. The musical, with songs by Matraca Berg and Marshall Chapman, is based on the stories of Southern authors Lee Smith and Jill McCorkle. Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. For reservations, call 919-934-1873.
Two concerts in Selma
Here are upcoming concerts at The Rudy theater, 300 N. Raiford St., Selma: The Nu-Tones Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and Donnie Lee Strickland and former “Hee Haw” star Lu Lu Roman, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. For ticket information, call 919-202-9927 or go to amjubilee.com.
Art and Food Festival Gala in Smithfield
The eighth annual Art and Food Festival Gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the lobby of the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield.
Attendees will sample entrees, desserts, appetizers and side dishes from Johnston County restaurants, and artists will display their works. The evening will also feature a silent auction and live music.
The cost is $40 per person, or $75 per couple, with proceeds going to the Johnston County Arts Council. To attend, call Darlene Williford at 919.738.9622 or email info@jcartscouncil.org
The Arts Council is seeking entries for the juried show that is part of the gala. The prospectus is online at jcartscouncil.org under Events Calendar. Th show has four categories: painting, mixed media, photography and pottery.
Pottery class for adults
A pottery class for adults will begin Feb. 2 at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The class will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 9. The cost is $100 for Smithfield residents and $137.50 for nonresidents. A bag of clay is $20. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
After-school pottery class
An after-school pottery class for young people ages 10-17 will begin Feb. 2 at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The class will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 23. The cost is $85 for Smithfield residents and $100 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
Movie music in Benson
The Benson Little Theatre will present a musical salute to movies at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29 in the W.J. Barefoot Auditorium, 303 E. Church St., Benson. For tickets, which are $12, call 919-894-3825.
Chorale seeking voices
The Johnston County Chorale is seeking voices for its spring concert. Through Jan. 23, registration is from 6:30 to p.m. Mondays at First Baptist Church, 202 S. Fourth St., Smithfield. Auditions are not required. The fee to join is $40 for adults and $30 for students.
Art class for kids
Doodlebugs, an art class for toddlers, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For Smithfield residents, the cost is $5 for a single class or $19 for four classes. For nonresidents, the costs are $8 and $30. Register by the Wednesday before the Friday class. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
Send arts notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com
Comments