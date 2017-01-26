Faith Notes: Jan. 29

A screening of the movie “War Room” is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Believers Baptist Church, 100 Southerland Road, Clayton.
A Bible study on Colossians and Philemon will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 1082 Amelia Church Road. The interdenominational Bible study is through Sisters Sharing the Savior. To learn more, go to sistetrsbiblestudy.wordpress.com or call 919-545-4515.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Lanwood Chapel Church, 3056 Buffalo Road, Smithfield. Takeout will be available. For delivery of larger orders, call 919-262-6200 or 919-802-8.228
The Powell Family will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Hephzibah Baptist Church, 4633 U.S. 70 East, Princeton. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall. Admission is free. The group will sing at 11 a.m. Sunday at First Advent Christian Church, 202 E. Sanders St., Four Oaks. The church will collect an offering for the group.
Revival services are scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 29 and 7 p.m. Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at Johnston Community Church of God of Prophecy, 450 Janie Road, Selma. The Rev. Danny Byrd will speak.
The Social Security Boys will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. Admission is free. The church will collect an offering for the group.
Singer-songwriter Mark Bishop will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, 4440 Piney Grove Road, Angier. The concert was originally scheduled for Jan. 22. For more information, call 919-639-2481 or go to pineygrovechapel.org.
A gospel sing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at St. Mark AME Church, 409 Bridge St., Smithfield. The following will perform: Truth, the Spiritual Travels and Pilgrim Travelers, all of Zebulon; The New Spiritual Messengers of Selma; the St. Paul Black Creek Gospel Choir of Wilson; and the male chorus from Bethel AME Church.
