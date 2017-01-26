Community Notes: Jan. 29

Benson
“Beat the Winter Blues,” a benefit for the Benson Area Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at the American Legion Building on North Wall Street in Benson. The Band of Oz will perform, and Meadow Village Restaurant will serve food. The chamber will hold a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle for $500. For tickets, which are $50 per person or $75 per couple, call the chamber at 919-894-3825.
Clayton
A 5K run and walk to benefit Harbor Inc. is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Flowers Plantation near Clayton. The cost is $26. To sign up, or for more information, go to runsignup.com/Race/NC/Clayton/IHeart5K.
A benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Neuse Golf Club, 918 Birkdale Drive, Clayton. Proceeds will go to an inclusion playground in Clayton. Shotgun starts will be at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. For both starting times, the awards ceremony and entertainment will follow at First Street Tavern in downtown Clayton. More information is online at eventbrite.com/e/universal-playground-at-eccp-annual-golf-tournament-cinco-de-mayo-for-a-cause-tickets-30865860620.
The 2017 Clayton Wedding Expo is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton.
Johnston County
Health insurance enrollment for adults and children is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Johnston County Public Health Department, 517 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield. For more information, call 919-302-1675. The Health Department’s next childbirth class will begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 27. For more information, call 919-989-5200.
Here’s the schedule of Black History Month events at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield:
Kickoff – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1 in the student lounge.
Comedy show – 7 p.m. Feb. 4. in the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium. Students, faculty and staff get in free. For all others, admission is $5.
Business Expo – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 9 in the lobby of the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium.
Community choir concert – 4 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium.
GospelFest – 4-6 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium. Admission is free.
For more information, call Della McMillian at 919-464-2282 or Doris Edwards at 919-209-2539.
A luncheon to benefit the Johnston County Partnership for Children is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27, at the Clayton Steakhouse, 307 E. Main St., Clayton. Seating will be at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes your choice of one of the following: ribeye steak sandwich, charbroiled chicken sandwich, chicken salad on a kaiser roll, a hamburger or a cheeseburger. For a side, chose french fries, roasted potatoes or a salad. For tickets, call the Partnership for Children at 919-202-0002, go to partnershipforchildrenjoco. org, or drop by the agency’s office at 1406-A S. Pollock St., Selma.
The Johnston Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
Here are upcoming blood drives in Johnston County:
Benson – 2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 1, American Legion Post 109, 605 N. Wall St.
Clayton – 2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Baptist Center Church, 2163 Ranch Road.
Pine Level – 2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Pine Level Free Will Baptist Church, 1010 N. Peedin Ave,
Selma – 2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Selma Masonic Lodge 320, 405 N. Pollock St.
Smithfield – 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Johnston Community College, 245 College Road.
To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross encourages donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health-history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.
In Johnston County, Girl Scout cookies are on sale through March 5. They’re $4 per box. To find cookies near you, go to girlscouts.org/cookies.
Smithfield
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Saturday, Feb. 25. The cost is $45 per couple for Smithfield residents and $55 for nonresidents. Each additional daughter is $5. Register by Feb. 20 at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road.
“Wee Read and Cook,” a program for children ages 3-5, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Children read a book and make a snack based on the book. The cost is $5 for Smithfield residents and $8 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
The Greater Smithfield-Selma Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting Monday, Jan. 30, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield. A reception starts at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and the awards program follow at 6:30. The cost is $35. Register online at https://smithfieldselma.chambermaster.comeventregistration/register/6256.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
