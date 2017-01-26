Arts Notes: Jan. 29

Exhibit at JCC
An exhibit titled “Creative Clay and Colorful Canvases” will open with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Frank Creech Art Gallery at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield. The works are by painters and potters who gather at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Centers. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Feb. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The following painters will have works on display: Lori Hamilton, Loretta Langdon, Rhonda Newsome, Abigail Puckett and Madison Young, all of Smithfield; Michelle Hewett, Kim Wellons and Vicky Edwards, all Princeton; Mary Jones, Jo Tucker and Judy Boyette, all of Four Oaks; Heidi Peach, Deborah Dawe and Jim DeCresie, all of Clayton; Marsha Rogers of Benson; Evelyn Wool of Pine Level; Stephanie Salas of Goldsboro; and Chris Boyette of Kenly.
The following potters will have pieces in the exhibit: Don Duty and Shelia Blevins, both Smithfield; Hannah Koch and Laura Myers, both of Clayton; Carol Turnage of Kenly; Marsha Rogers of Benson; and Kristin Sasser of Four Oaks.
The works will be for sale.
Valentine’s Day concert in Clayton
“Love Under New Management,” a Valentine’s Day concert, is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. Grammy-nominated singer Miki Howard and Howard Hewett Jr. will perform. Both have had Top 10 hits on the R&B charts.
For tickets, which are $30, go to the claytoncenter.com, call 919-553-1737 or drop by the Clayton Center box office, which is open from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Valentine’s Day piano
The Clayton Piano Festival will hold its fith annual Valentine’s Day Gala at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the Wagner House, 121 E. Main St., Clayton. Pianist Craig Ketter and his wife, soprano Valerie Gonzalez, will perform. For tickets, which are $50 per person, go to claytonpianofestival.org or call Stephen Levin at 919-606-9701.
Musical coming to NLT stage
The Neuse Little Theatre will present “Good Ol’ Girls” next month at The Hut on Front Street in downtown Smithfield. Show times are 8 p.m. Feb. 17-18, 3 p.m. Feb. 19 and 8 p.m. Feb. 24-25. The musical, with songs by Matraca Berg and Marshall Chapman, is based on the stories of Southern authors Lee Smith and Jill McCorkle. Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. For reservations, call 919-934-1873.
Concert in Selma
Donnie Lee Strickland and former “Hee Haw” star Lu Lu Roman will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Rudy theater, 300 N. Raiford St., Selma. For ticket information, call 919-202-9927 or go to amjubilee.com.
Art and Food Festival Gala in Smithfield
The eighth annual Art and Food Festival Gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the lobby of the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield.
Attendees will sample entrees, desserts, appetizers and side dishes from Johnston County restaurants, and artists will display their works. The evening will also feature a silent auction and live music.
The cost is $40 per person, or $75 per couple, with proceeds going to the Johnston County Arts Council. To attend, call Darlene Williford at 919.738.9622 or email info@jcartscouncil.org
The Arts Council is seeking entries for the juried show that is part of the gala. The prospectus is online at jcartscouncil.org under Events Calendar. Th show has four categories: painting, mixed media, photography and pottery.
Pottery class for adults
A pottery class for adults will begin Feb. 2 at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The class will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 9. The cost is $100 for Smithfield residents and $137.50 for nonresidents. A bag of clay is $20. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
After-school pottery class
An after-school pottery class for young people ages 10-17 will begin Feb. 2 at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The class will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 23. The cost is $85 for Smithfield residents and $100 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
Book explores Johnston’s architecture
Keep Johnston County Beautiful has published “Historic Architecture of Johnston County, North Carolina,” which documents the county’s architecture from the 18th century to the 1950s.
The book is based largely on an early 1980s survey by the late Thomas R. Butchko, an architectural historian, with updated information by Nancy Van Dolsen a decade ago. Selected properties surveyed by Mary Shoemaker in Smithfield (1977) and Thomas Greco in Selma (1980) are also included.
Art class for kids
Doodlebugs, an art class for toddlers, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For Smithfield residents, the cost is $5 for a single class or $19 for four classes. For nonresidents, the costs are $8 and $30. Register by the Wednesday before the Friday class. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
Send arts notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com
