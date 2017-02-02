Arts Notes: Feb. 5

Exhibit at JCC
An exhibit titled “Creative Clay and Colorful Canvases” is on display through Feb. 27 in the Frank Creech Art Gallery at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The following painters have works on display: Lori Hamilton, Loretta Langdon, Rhonda Newsome, Abigail Puckett and Madison Young, all of Smithfield; Michelle Hewett, Kim Wellons and Vicky Edwards, all Princeton; Mary Jones, Jo Tucker and Judy Boyette, all of Four Oaks; Heidi Peach, Deborah Dawe and Jim DeCresie, all of Clayton; Marsha Rogers of Benson; Evelyn Wool of Pine Level; Stephanie Salas of Goldsboro; and Chris Boyette of Kenly.
The following potters have pieces in the exhibit: Don Duty and Shelia Blevins, both Smithfield; Hannah Koch and Laura Myers, both of Clayton; Carol Turnage of Kenly; Marsha Rogers of Benson; and Kristin Sasser of Four Oaks.
The works will be for sale.
Valentine’s Day concert in Clayton
“Love Under New Management,” a Valentine’s Day concert, is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. Grammy-nominated singer Miki Howard and Howard Hewett Jr. will perform. Both have had Top 10 hits on the R&B charts.
For tickets, which are $30, go to the claytoncenter.com, call 919-553-1737 or drop by the Clayton Center box office, which is open from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Valentine’s Day piano
The Clayton Piano Festival will hold its fifth annual Valentine’s Day Gala at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Wagner House, 121 E. Main St., Clayton. Pianist Craig Ketter and his wife, soprano Valerie Gonzalez, will perform. For tickets, which are $50 per person, go to claytonpianofestival.org or call Stephen Levin at 919-606-9701.
Musical coming to NLT stage
The Neuse Little Theatre will present “Good Ol’ Girls” this month at The Hut on Front Street in downtown Smithfield. Show times are 8 p.m. Feb. 17-18, 3 p.m. Feb. 19 and 8 p.m. Feb. 24-25. The musical, with songs by Matraca Berg and Marshall Chapman, is based on the stories of Southern authors Lee Smith and Jill McCorkle. Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. For reservations, call 919-934-1873.
Art and Food Festival Gala in Smithfield
The eighth annual Art and Food Festival Gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the lobby of the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield.
Attendees will sample entrees, desserts, appetizers and side dishes from Johnston County restaurants, and artists will display their works. The evening will also feature a silent auction and live music.
The cost is $40 per person, or $75 per couple, with proceeds going to the Johnston County Arts Council. To attend, call Darlene Williford at 919.738.9622 or email info@jcartscouncil.org
The Arts Council is seeking entries for the juried show that is part of the gala. The prospectus is online at jcartscouncil.org under Events Calendar. The show has four categories: painting, mixed media, photography and pottery.
Art class for kids
Doodlebugs, an art class for toddlers, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For Smithfield residents, the cost is $5 for a single class or $19 for four classes. For nonresidents, the costs are $8 and $30. Register by the Wednesday before the Friday class. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
