Community Notes: Feb. 5

“Beat the Winter Blues,” a benefit for the Benson Area Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at the American Legion Building on North Wall Street in Benson. The Band of Oz will perform, and Meadow Village Restaurant will serve food. The chamber will hold a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle for $500. For tickets, which are $50 per person or $75 per couple, call the chamber at 919-894-3825.
Legal aid appointments will be available Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Clayton Center for Active Aging, 303 Dairy Road, Clayton. For an appointment, call 919-553-4350. Also this month, a program on reverse mortgages is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27. The center’s next pizza and games social will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
A gardening class will begin Feb. 15 at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The class will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for 12 weeks. Topics include site selection and planning, soil preparation and amendments, harvesting, composting, weed control, disease and season extenders. To register, go to claytonparks.org/register or stop by the Community Center. For information, call 919-553-1550.
Registration is underway for youth T-ball, softball and baseball in Clayton. For more information, call 919-553-1550.
A 5K run and walk to benefit Harbor Inc. is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Flowers Plantation near Clayton. The cost is $26. To sign up, or for more information, go to runsignup.com/Race/NC/Clayton/IHeart5K.
A benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Neuse Golf Club, 918 Birkdale Drive, Clayton. Proceeds will go to an inclusion playground in Clayton. Shotgun starts will be at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. For both starting times, the awards ceremony and entertainment will follow at First Street Tavern in downtown Clayton. More information is online at eventbrite.com/e/universal-playground-at-eccp-annual-golf-tournament-cinco-de-mayo-for-a-cause-tickets-30865860620.
Through April 7, AARP is offering the elderly and low income help preparing their income-tax returns. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Johnston County Community and Senior Services, 1363 W. Market St., Smithfield. Also, help will be available the second Wednesday in March and April. Tax filers will need to bring photo IDs, Social Security cards and Medicare cards for everyone on the tax return. Also, they’ll need to bring last year’s return. For an appointment, call 919-934-6066.
Feb. 24 is the deadline to register for this year’s Johnston County Senior Games, which will take place March 22-April 7. Forms are available in parks and recreation offices across the county. Open to adults 50 and older, the games offer competition in 30 athletic events and four arts categories. For more information, or to volunteer, call 919-553-1550.
The Johnston County chapter of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Golden Corral on East Market Street near Interstate 95 in Smithfield. Frank Brown, an accountant, will speak about 2016 income-tax preparation.
Here’s the remaining schedule of Black History Month events at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield:
Business Expo – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 9 in the lobby of the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium.
Community choir concert – 4 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium.
GospelFest – 4-6 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium. Admission is free.
For more information, call Della McMillian at 919-464-2282 or Doris Edwards at 919-209-2539.
A luncheon to benefit the Johnston County Partnership for Children is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27, at the Clayton Steakhouse, 307 E. Main St., Clayton. Seating will be at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes your choice of one of the following: ribeye steak sandwich, charbroiled chicken sandwich, chicken salad on a kaiser roll, a hamburger or a cheeseburger. For a side, chose french fries, roasted potatoes or a salad. For tickets, call the Partnership for Children at 919-202-0002, go to partnershipforchildrenjoco. org, or drop by the agency’s office at 1406-A S. Pollock St., Selma.
The Johnston Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
Here are upcoming blood drives in Johnston County:
Pine Level – 2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Pine Level Free Will Baptist Church, 1010 N. Peedin Ave,
Selma – 2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Selma Masonic Lodge 320, 405 N. Pollock St.
To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross encourages donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health-history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.
In Johnston County, Girl Scout cookies are on sale through March 5. They’re $4 per box. To find cookies near you, go to girlscouts.org/cookies.
A Black History Month program is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 500 S. Pollock St., Selma. The program will feature songs, readings and a keynote address by Crystal Simpson Roberts, a public relations executive and a former president of the Smithfield-Selma Chamber of Commerce. A reception will follow. Admission is free.
The Order of the Eastern Star will serve its annual soup and sandwich lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Masonic Hall on South Bright Leaf Boulevard near Food Lion in Smithfield. The cost is $7.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Saturday, Feb. 25. The cost is $45 per couple for Smithfield residents and $55 for nonresidents. Each additional daughter is $5. Register by Feb. 20 at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road.
“Wee Read and Cook,” a program for children ages 3-5, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Children read a book and make a snack based on the book. The cost is $5 for Smithfield residents and $8 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
