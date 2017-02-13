Faith Notes: Feb. 15

Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Amelia Christian Church, 1696 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The cost is $8 per plate and includes half a chicken, boiled potatoes, green beans and hush puppies. Takeout will be available. Homemade desserts will be for sale.
The next Holy Grounds Coffee House is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton. Gospel music singer-songwriter Don Shortslef will perform. Admission is free.
A Bible study on Colossians and Philemon will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 1082 Amelia Church Road. The interdenominational Bible study is through Sisters Sharing the Savior. To learn more, go to sistetrsbiblestudy.wordpress.com or call 919-585-4515.
A Black History Month program is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Bentonville Disciples of Christ Church, 8566 Devil’s Racetrack Road, Four Oaks. Carolyn Ennis of First Missionary Baptist Church in Smithfield will speak. Refreshments, including black-eyed peas, fatback and biscuits, will follow.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Lanwood Chapel Church, 3056 Buffalo Road, Smithfield. Takeout will be available. For delivery of larger orders, call 919-262-6200 or 919-802-8.228
Send faith notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
