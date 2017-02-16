Faith Notes: Feb. 19

An Ash Wednesday service is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. March 1 at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 15772 N.C. 50 North, Garner. A light lunch will follow. An old-fashioned supper is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the church. The menu will offer fried chicken, barbecued pork, ham, chicken and pastry, hot dogs, fatback, streak o’ lean, chitterlings, collards, potatoes, hushpuppies, buttered biscuits, cakes, pies and banana pudding. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger eat free.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Amelia Christian Church, 1696 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The cost is $8 per plate and includes half a chicken, boiled potatoes, green beans and hush puppies. Takeout will be available. Homemade desserts will be for sale.
The next Holy Grounds Coffee House is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton. Gospel music singer-songwriter Don Shortslef will perform. Admission is free.
A Bible study on Colossians and Philemon will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 1082 Amelia Church Road. The interdenominational Bible study is through Sisters Sharing the Savior. To learn more, go to sistetrsbiblestudy.wordpress.com or call 919-585-4515.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Lanwood Chapel Church, 3056 Buffalo Road, Smithfield. Takeout will be available. For delivery of larger orders, call 919-262-6200 or 919-802-8228.
A Black History Month program is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Mitchener Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 911 Blount St., Smithfield. The church will honor Florene Penny-Williams, the Rev. Beatrice Penny, Judge Addie Rawls, Dorothy Johnson and Joan Harris.
