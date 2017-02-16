Community Notes: Feb. 19

Benson
A celebration of Black History Month is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Benson Museum of Local History, 102 W. Main St., Benson. The celebration will feature music, refreshments, a museum open house and a salute to museum volunteer Peggy Alford.
Clayton
A blood drive is scheduled from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Walmart, 8-5 Town Center Blvd., Clayton. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Legal aid appointments will be available Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Clayton Center for Active Aging, 303 Dairy Road, Clayton. For an appointment, call 919-553-4350. Also this month, a program on reverse mortgages is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
Registration is underway for youth T-ball, softball and baseball in Clayton. For more information, call 919-553-1550.
A benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Neuse Golf Club, 918 Birkdale Drive, Clayton. Proceeds will go to an inclusion playground in Clayton. Shotgun starts will be at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. For both starting times, the awards ceremony and entertainment will follow at First Street Tavern in downtown Clayton. More information is online at eventbrite.com/e/universal-playground-at-eccp-annual-golf-tournament-cinco-de-mayo-for-a-cause-tickets-30865860620.
Johnston County
The Johnston County Relay for Life will hold its next planning meetings at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and March 7 in the media center at Smithfield-Selma High School, 700 E. Booker Dairy, Smithfield. Meeting topics include sponsors, survivors, new teams and fundraisers. Among its fundraisers, Relay is raffling quilts. To learn more, call Beth Girardi at 919-210-2151 or Pat Penny at 919-291-6123.
The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Johnston County Public Health Department, 517 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield.
The Johnston County Area Mental Health Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the conference room at the Mental Health Center, 512 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield.
Hope & Encouragement After Loss is a new support group for family and friends of murder victims. For more information, call Lisa Boyd or Amber Pittman at 919-209-5520.
The Smithfield Light Infantry Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Parkside Cafe, 2176 U.S. 70-A in Pine Level. The club welcomes new members.
The Johnston County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a free support group for families and friends of persons challenged by mental illness. The group meets two Saturdays a month at noon at 20 Noble St. in Smithfield. For more information, call 919-464-3572 and leave a message.
Through April 7, AARP is offering the elderly and low income help preparing their income-tax returns. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Johnston County Community and Senior Services, 1363 W. Market St., Smithfield. Also, help will be available the second Wednesday in March and April. Tax filers will need to bring photo IDs, Social Security cards and Medicare cards for everyone on the tax return. Also, they’ll need to bring last year’s return. For an appointment, call 919-934-6066.
Feb. 24 is the deadline to register for this year’s Johnston County Senior Games, which will take place March 22-April 7. Forms are available in parks and recreation offices across the county. Open to adults 50 and older, the games offer competition in 30 athletic events and four arts categories. For more information, or to volunteer, call 919-553-1550.
In celebration of Black History Month, a GospelFest is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Admission is free.
A luncheon to benefit the Johnston County Partnership for Children is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27, at the Clayton Steakhouse, 307 E. Main St., Clayton. Seating will be at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes your choice of one of the following: ribeye steak sandwich, charbroiled chicken sandwich, chicken salad on a kaiser roll, a hamburger or a cheeseburger. For a side, chose french fries, roasted potatoes or a salad. For tickets, call the Partnership for Children at 919-202-0002, go to partnershipforchildrenjoco. org, or drop by the agency’s office at 1406-A S. Pollock St., Selma.
In Johnston County, Girl Scout cookies are on sale through March 5. They’re $4 per box. To find cookies near you, go to girlscouts.org/cookies.
Smithfield
The East Smithfield Improvement Organization will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb . 22, at Greater Vision Worship Center, 720 Second Ave., Smithfield.
A St. Patrick’s Day pool party is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The party is free for SRAC residents. For others, the cost is $3 for adult Smithfield residents and $5.50 for nonresidents. It’s $2 for children who live in Smithfield and $4 for children who don’t.
A garden party for children ages 2-10 is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The party will offer garden crafts, activities and snacks. The cost is $15 for Smithfield residents and $20 for nonresidents.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Saturday, Feb. 25. The cost is $45 per couple for Smithfield residents and $55 for nonresidents. Each additional daughter is $5. Register by Feb. 20 at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road.
“Wee Read and Cook,” a program for children ages 3-5, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Children read a book and make a snack based on the book. The cost is $5 for Smithfield residents and $8 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
