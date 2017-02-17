Arts Notes: Feb. 19

Auditions in Smithfield
Auditions for “Bloom” are scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 20-21, at The Hut at the corner of Front and Market streets in downtown Smithfield.
The Neuse Little Theatre production, a drama with comedy, has roles for a woman in her 30s, a man in his 60s, a teen boy, a teen girl and a woman in her 40s.
Show dates are March 1, April 1-2 and April 7-8.
Drama camp for youth
The Neuse Little Theatre invites young people ages 8-18 to take part in its summer drama program.
Learn acting, lighting, set design and construction and backstage roles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12-23 at The Hut, 104 S. Front St., Smithfield. Showcase performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. June 23 and 3 p.m. June 24.
For the flyer and and application, go to ww.neuselittletheatre.org. For more information, call Ruth Mills at 919-915-0766 or email dr.mills@mindspring.com.
Exhibit at JCC
An exhibit titled “Creative Clay and Colorful Canvases” is on display through Feb. 27 in the Frank Creech Art Gallery at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The following painters have works on display: Lori Hamilton, Loretta Langdon, Rhonda Newsome, Abigail Puckett and Madison Young, all of Smithfield; Michelle Hewett, Kim Wellons and Vicky Edwards, all Princeton; Mary Jones, Jo Tucker and Judy Boyette, all of Four Oaks; Heidi Peach, Deborah Dawe and Jim DeCresie, all of Clayton; Marsha Rogers of Benson; Evelyn Wool of Pine Level; Stephanie Salas of Goldsboro; and Chris Boyette of Kenly.
The following potters have pieces in the exhibit: Don Duty and Shelia Blevins, both Smithfield; Hannah Koch and Laura Myers, both of Clayton; Carol Turnage of Kenly; Marsha Rogers of Benson; and Kristin Sasser of Four Oaks.
The works are for sale.
Art and Food Festival Gala in Smithfield
The eighth annual Art and Food Festival Gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the lobby of the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield.
Attendees will sample entrees, desserts, appetizers and side dishes from Johnston County restaurants, and artists will display their works. The evening will also feature a silent auction and live music.
The cost is $40 per person, or $75 per couple, with proceeds going to the Johnston County Arts Council. To attend, call Darlene Williford at 919.738.9622 or email info@jcartscouncil.org
The Arts Council is seeking entries for the juried show that is part of the gala. The prospectus is online at jcartscouncil.org under Events Calendar. The show has four categories: painting, mixed media, photography and pottery.
Musical continues
The Neuse Little Theatre production of “Good Ol’ Girls” continues with shows at 8 p.m. Feb. 24-25 at The Hut on Front Street in downtown Smithfield. The musical, with songs by Matraca Berg and Marshall Chapman, is based on the stories of Southern authors Lee Smith and Jill McCorkle. Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. For reservations, call 919-934-1873.
