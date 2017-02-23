Community Notes: Feb. 26

Clayton
A program on reverse mortgages is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Clayton Center for Active Aging, 303 Dairy Road, Clayton.
Registration is underway for youth T-ball, softball and baseball in Clayton. For more information, call 919-553-1550.
A benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Neuse Golf Club, 918 Birkdale Drive, Clayton. Proceeds will go to an inclusion playground in Clayton. Shotgun starts will be at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. For both starting times, the awards ceremony and entertainment will follow at First Street Tavern in downtown Clayton. More information is online at eventbrite.com/e/universal-playground-at-eccp-annual-golf-tournament-cinco-de-mayo-for-a-cause-tickets-30865860620.
Johnston County
“Faithful Families Eating Smart, Moving More” will begin March 5 at Four Oaks United Methodist Church, 302 N. Church St., Four Oaks. The program will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sundays for nine weeks. For more information, call the Johnston County Public Health Department at 919-989-5200. The health department will offer a health-literacy workshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Bentonville Disciples of Christ Church, 8566 Devil’s Racetrack Road, Four Oaks. Campbell University will offer CPR training will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the health department, 517 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield. To register, call 919-499-7813.
The Johnston County Farm and Food Council will screen the movie “Food Inc.” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield, 305 E. Market St., Smithfield.
A bowling tournament to benefit Hopes N Dreams is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Rainbow Lanes, 850 N.C. 42 West, Clayton. The cost is $25 for three games. The format is eight pin, no tap. First place will pay $200. Registration opens at 6 p.m. For more information, call Dale Bender at 919-618-3537 or email her at dbender@nc.rr.com, or call Rose Walker at 919-207-1552 or email vernalrose@aol,com.
A blood drive is scheduled from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1140 B.H. Parrish Road, Benson. For an appointment, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
A jewelry sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 28 and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 1 at Johnston Medical Center on N.C. 42 West in Clayton. All items will be $5, with proceeds supporting scholarships. The sale is a project of the hospital’s volunteers, who will also hold raffles both days.
Here are remaining Democratic Party precinct meetings in Johnston County: Archer Lodge, Flowers Plantation and North Wilders, 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at 1877 Castleberry Road, Clayton; North Clayton 1, North Clayton 2, South Clayton, East Clayton, West Clayton 1 and West Clayton 2, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton; North Smithfield 1 and 2, 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at 412 N. Third St., Smithfield; Wilson’s Mills, 7 p.m. Feb.28 at the Wilson’s Mills Fire Department, 145 Fire Department Road; North Pleasant Grove 1 and 2, South Pleasant Grove, North Cleveland 1 and 2 and Southwest Cleveland, Cleveland Fire Department No. 1, 9049 Cleveland Road; and Southeast Cleveland, 7 p.m. March 8 at 512 Contessa Court.
The Johnston Health Foundation will hold a 5K walk and run, 5K dog walk and run and 10K race on Saturday, May 6. Register online at www.johnstonhealth.org/champions.
Feb. 28 is the last day to see “History Through the Eye of a Lens: A Collection of 19th Century African-American Photography,” an exhibit at the Johnston County Heritage Center, 331 E. Market St., Smithfield.
The Johnston County Relay for Life will hold its next planning meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 7 in the media center at Smithfield-Selma High School, 700 E. Booker Dairy, Smithfield. Meeting topics include sponsors, survivors, new teams and fundraisers. Among its fundraisers, Relay is raffling quilts. To learn more, call Beth Girardi at 919-210-2151 or Pat Penny at 919-291-6123.
The Johnston County Area Mental Health Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the conference room at the Mental Health Center, 512 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield.
Hope & Encouragement After Loss is a new support group for family and friends of murder victims. For more information, call Lisa Boyd or Amber Pittman at 919-209-5520.
The Johnston County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a free support group for families and friends of persons challenged by mental illness. The group meets two Saturdays a month at noon at 20 Noble St. in Smithfield. For more information, call 919-464-3572 and leave a message.
Through April 7, AARP is offering the elderly and low income help preparing their income-tax returns. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Johnston County Community and Senior Services, 1363 W. Market St., Smithfield. Also, help will be available the second Wednesday in March and April. Tax filers will need to bring photo IDs, Social Security cards and Medicare cards for everyone on the tax return. Also, they’ll need to bring last year’s return. For an appointment, call 919-934-6066.
In Johnston County, Girl Scout cookies are on sale through March 5. They’re $4 per box. To find cookies near you, go to girlscouts.org/cookies.
Smithfield
A St. Patrick’s Day pool party is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The party is free for SRAC residents. For others, the cost is $3 for adult Smithfield residents and $5.50 for nonresidents. It’s $2 for children who live in Smithfield and $4 for children who don’t.
A garden party for children ages 2-10 is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The party will offer garden crafts, activities and snacks. The cost is $15 for Smithfield residents and $20 for nonresidents.
“Wee Read and Cook,” a program for children ages 3-5, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Children read a book and make a snack based on the book. The cost is $5 for Smithfield residents and $8 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
