Community Notes: March 5

Clayton
Registration is underway for youth T-ball, softball and baseball in Clayton. For more information, call 919-553-1550.
A benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Neuse Golf Club, 918 Birkdale Drive, Clayton. Proceeds will go to an inclusion playground in Clayton. Shotgun starts will be at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. For both starting times, the awards ceremony and entertainment will follow at First Street Tavern in downtown Clayton. More information is online at eventbrite.com/e/universal-playground-at-eccp-annual-golf-tournament-cinco-de-mayo-for-a-cause-tickets-30865860620.
Johnston County
Plant a Row for the Hungry meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the back of the Johnston Community College arboretum, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Volunteers plan, plant and take care of of the arboretum’s vegetable gardens and orchard. All of the harvest goes to local soup kitchens and food pantries. No previous gardening experience is required, and training is provided. Adults are welcome. Youths 16 or older must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, send an to email plantarow@yahoo.com.
The Johnston County Democratic Women and Men will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the fellowship hall at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 218 Second St., Smithfield. Nida Allam will speak. She is the newly elected third vice chair of the N.C. Democratic Party, Nida Allam. Members are asked to bring items in support of Harbor Inc. Use this link www.harborshelter.org/donate to see what Harbor needs.
The Johnston County chapter of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Golden Corral on East Market Street near Interstate 95 in Smithfield. The agenda will include pending legislation affecting federal retirees.
The Smithfield Light Infantry Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Parkside Cafe, 2176 U.S. 70-A in Pine Level.
The Johnston County Public Health Department will offer a health-literacy workshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Bentonville Disciples of Christ Church, 8566 Devil’s Racetrack Road, Four Oaks. Campbell University will offer CPR training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the health department, 517 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield. To register, call 919-499-7813.
The Johnston County Farm and Food Council will screen the movie “Food Inc.” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield, 305 E. Market St., Smithfield.
A bowling tournament to benefit Hopes N Dreams is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Rainbow Lanes, 850 N.C. 42 West, Clayton. The cost is $25 for three games. The format is eight pin, no tap. First place will pay $200. Registration opens at 6 p.m. For more information, call Dale Bender at 919-618-3537 or email her at dbender@nc.rr.com, or call Rose Walker at 919-207-1552 or email vernalrose@aol,com.
The Johnston Health Foundation will hold a 5K walk and run, 5K dog walk and run and 10K race on Saturday, May 6. Register online at www.johnstonhealth.org/champions.
The Johnston County Relay for Life will hold its next planning meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 7 in the media center at Smithfield-Selma High School, 700 E. Booker Dairy, Smithfield. Meeting topics include sponsors, survivors, new teams and fundraisers. Among its fundraisers, Relay is raffling quilts. To learn more, call Beth Girardi at 919-210-2151 or Pat Penny at 919-291-6123.
Hope & Encouragement After Loss is a new support group for family and friends of murder victims. For more information, call Lisa Boyd or Amber Pittman at 919-209-5520.
The Johnston County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a free support group for families and friends of persons challenged by mental illness. The group meets two Saturdays a month at noon at 20 Noble St. in Smithfield. For more information, call 919-464-3572 and leave a message.
Through April 7, AARP is offering the elderly and low income help preparing their income-tax returns. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Johnston County Community and Senior Services, 1363 W. Market St., Smithfield. Also, help will be available the second Wednesday in March and April. Tax filers will need to bring photo IDs, Social Security cards and Medicare cards for everyone on the tax return. Also, they’ll need to bring last year’s return. For an appointment, call 919-934-6066.
Smithfield
A St. Patrick’s Day pool party is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The party is free for SRAC residents. For others, the cost is $3 for adult Smithfield residents and $5.50 for nonresidents. It’s $2 for children who live in Smithfield and $4 for children who don’t.
A garden party for children ages 2-10 is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The party will offer garden crafts, activities and snacks. The cost is $15 for Smithfield residents and $20 for nonresidents.
“Wee Read and Cook,” a program for children ages 3-5, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Children read a book and make a snack based on the book. The cost is $5 for Smithfield residents and $8 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
