Faith Notes: March 5

A pancake and sausage supper is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Blackman’s Grove Baptist Church fellowship center, 1458 Wood-Lee Road near Strickland’s Crossroads. The church will accept donations for the meal. A cake auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Bizzell Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church is seeking vendors for its spring bazaar, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. For more information, or for an application, send an email to eaycock08@yahoo.com.
The Brady Rochester Family, a South Carolina group, will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Friendship Baptist Church on Greenleaf Road, a half-mile south of McGee’s Crossroads. The group performs bluegrass and traditional gospel. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
A women’s conference is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Princeton Baptist Church, 211 S. Pearl St., Princeton. Joani Tabor will speak. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The church will serve lunch. For tickets, which are $15, call Karen Watkins at 919-965-6187.
A spaghetti supper is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Believers Baptist Church, 100 Southerland Road, Clayton. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Takeout will be available.
Safe Haven will sing at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 12, at Smithfield First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1000 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
Revival services are scheduled for 11 a.m. March 19 and 7 p.m. March 20-23 at New Zealand Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 5312 Meadowbrook Road in the Meadow community south of Benson.
The women’s outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Smithfield is hosting a trip to Washington, D.C., July 20-22. For more information, call 919-934-6293.
The Wilmington Celebration Choir will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at New Zealand Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 5312 Meadowbrook Road in the Meadow community south of Benson. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
Burnell Baptist Church will celebrate Friends & Family Day on Sunday, March 26. The Watchman Quartet will sing at 9:45 p.m. A covered-dish meal will follow the 11 a.m. worship service. The church is at 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks.
An old-fashioned supper is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 15772 N.C. 50 North, Garner. The menu will offer fried chicken, barbecued pork, ham, chicken and pastry, hot dogs, fatback, streak o’ lean, chitterlings, collards, potatoes, hushpuppies, buttered biscuits, cakes, pies and banana pudding. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger eat free.
