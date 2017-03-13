Arts Notes: March 15

Neuse Charter to stage ‘Wizard of Oz’ at JCC
Neuse Charter School will stage “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium at Johnston County Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield. The musical will feature students in grades 3-12. Tickets are $10 at the JCC box office and $11 online. For more ticket information, go to johnstoncc.edu/performingarts/ticket-information.
Art on display in Clayton
Works by three artists are on display this month at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. The artists are acrylic painter Susan Peters, watercolor artist Catherine Donleycott and wood burner Sherri Redfield.
American Music Jubilee
Here are upcoming performances of the American Music Jubilee, the variety show at The Rudy theater, 300 N. Raiford St., Selma: 1:40 p.m. March 16 and 25. For ticket information, call 919-202-9927 or go to www.rudytheatre.com/tickets.
Drama camp for youth
The Neuse Little Theatre invites young people ages 8-18 to take part in its summer drama program.
Learn acting, lighting, set design and construction and backstage roles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12-23 at The Hut, 104 S. Front St., Smithfield. Showcase performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. June 23 and 3 p.m. June 24.
For the flyer and and application, go to ww.neuselittletheatre.org. For more information, call Ruth Mills at 919-915-0766 or email dr.mills@mindspring.com..
Art and Food Festival Gala in Smithfield
The eighth annual Art and Food Festival Gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the lobby of the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield.
Attendees will sample entrees, desserts, appetizers and side dishes from Johnston County restaurants, and artists will display their works. The evening will also feature a silent auction and live music.
The cost is $40 per person, or $75 per couple, with proceeds going to the Johnston County Arts Council. To attend, call Darlene Williford at 919.738.9622 or email info@jcartscouncil.org
Send arts notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
Comments