Community Notes: March 12

Clayton
A health fair for seniors is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 10, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road, Clayton.
At the Clayton Center for Active Aging, free classes in quilting and basic sewing meet at 1 p.m. Thursdays. The center is at 303 Booker Dairy Road. The center’s Travel Club is planning an early-April trip to Ark Encounter in Kentucky. The cost for double occupancy is $440 per person. Call 919-533-4350 for details. A free six-week class in diabetes management will begin April 24 at the center. To register, call 919-553-4350.
The Woman’s Club of Clayton will hold a food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Lowes Foods on U.S. 70 Business in Clayton. The food will go to Community & Senior Services of Johnston County for distribution to seniors in Johnston.
Hocutt-Ellington Memorial Library will hold its spring book sale March 17, 18 and 20 at the library. Here’s the schedule: 4-7 p.m. that Friday, when a bag of books will be $25; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, with a bag of books going for $15; and 4-7 p.m. Monday,when a bag of books will be $10. The library is at 100 S. Church St. in Clayton.
A benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Neuse Golf Club, 918 Birkdale Drive, Clayton. Proceeds will go to an inclusion playground in Clayton. Shotgun starts will be at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. For both starting times, the awards ceremony and entertainment will follow at First Street Tavern in downtown Clayton. More information is online at eventbrite.com/e/universal-playground-at-eccp-annual-golf-tournament-cinco-de-mayo-for-a-cause-tickets-30865860620.
Johnston County
Here are upcoming blood drives in Johnston County. For an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
March 17 – 2-6:30 p.m., Discovery Church, 5586 Covered Bridge Road, Clayton.
March 21 – 1-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 125 S. Fourth St., Smithfield.
March 24 – 2-6:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 140 E. Market St., Smithfield.
March 25 – 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Branch Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 7438 N.C. 96 North, Selma.
March 30 – 2-6:30 p.m., Oakland Presbyterian Church, 8927 Cleveland Road, Clayton.
March 31 – 1-5:30 p.m., Neuse Charter School, 909 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield.
The Johnston County Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Holt Lake Bar-B-Que & Seafood, 3506 U.S. 301 South, Smithfield. Kimetha Fulwood of the Johnston County Public Health Department will talk about the department’s many services.
Plant a Row for the Hungry meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the back of the Johnston Community College arboretum, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Volunteers plan, plant and take care of of the arboretum’s vegetable gardens and orchard. All of the harvest goes to local soup kitchens and food pantries. No previous gardening experience is required, and training is provided. Adults are welcome. Youths 16 or older must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, send an to email plantarow@yahoo.com.
The Johnston County Democratic Women and Men will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the fellowship hall at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 218 Second St., Smithfield. Nida Allam will speak. She is the newly elected third vice chair of the N.C. Democratic Party, Nida Allam. Members are asked to bring items in support of Harbor Inc. Use this link www.harborshelter.org/donate to see what Harbor needs.
The Smithfield Light Infantry Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Parkside Cafe, 2176 U.S. 70-A in Pine Level.
Campbell University will offer CPR training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Johnston County Public Health Department, 517 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield. To register, call 919-499-7813.
The Johnston County Farm and Food Council will screen the movie “Food Inc.” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield, 305 E. Market St., Smithfield.
The Johnston Health Foundation will hold a 5K walk and run, 5K dog walk and run and 10K race on Saturday, May 6. Register online at www.johnstonhealth.org/champions.
Hope & Encouragement After Loss is a new support group for family and friends of murder victims. For more information, call Lisa Boyd or Amber Pittman at 919-209-5520.
The Johnston County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a free support group for families and friends of persons challenged by mental illness. The group meets two Saturdays a month at noon at 20 Noble St. in Smithfield. For more information, call 919-464-3572 and leave a message.
Smithfield
SSStrong Community Day is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, on the football field at Smithfield-Selma High School, 700 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The event will feature entertainment, vendors, exhibits and hayrides.
A St. Patrick’s Day pool party is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The party is free for SRAC residents. For others, the cost is $3 for adult Smithfield residents and $5.50 for nonresidents. It’s $2 for children who live in Smithfield and $4 for children who don’t.
A garden party for children ages 2-10 is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The party will offer garden crafts, activities and snacks. The cost is $15 for Smithfield residents and $20 for nonresidents.
“Wee Read and Cook,” a program for children ages 3-5, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Children read a book and make a snack based on the book. The cost is $5 for Smithfield residents and $8 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
Send community notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
Comments