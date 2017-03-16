Faith Notes: March 19

“Christmas in April,” an indoor yard sale, is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Whitley Memorial United Methodist Church, 300 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. The sale will offer Easter and Christmas decorations, crafts, handmade gifts, home decor and kitchen items.
The next Holy Grounds Coffee House is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton. Singer-songwriter Don Shortsleff will perform. Admission is free.
Canaanland, a trio, will sing at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 26, at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 9708 Hawley Road, Kenly. Lunch will follow the performance.
The Morgan State University Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at New Generation Christian Church, 4423 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield.
Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. April 2-5 at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. The Rev. Richard Hill will speak. Spaghetti plates will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the church. The cost is $7 and includes spaghetti, salad, dessert and roll. Takeout will be available.
Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. March 26-29 at Hephzibah Baptist Church, 4633 U.S. 70 East, Princeton. Pastor Jimmy Bryson of Celebration Church in Thomasville, Ga., will speak.
Missionary Day services are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Union Hill AME Church, 51 Harrison Road, Wilson’s Mills.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 26-30 at Stancil’s Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church at the intersection of highways 222 and 39 near Kenly. The Rev. Stanley Kirby of Everett Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Clayton will speak. The church will provide a nursery.
The Haven Church will hold a “Friday Night Fire” at 7:30 p.m. March 24 at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. Apostle Terry McLean of Renovation Resurrection International Ministries in Loris, S.C., will speak.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 22-24 at St. Peter’s Church of Christ, 1011 E. Massey St., Smithfield. The Rev. Robert Hood of St. Mark Church in Faro will speak.
“Out of the Ashes,” a play, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. Admission is free; doors open at 6. For more information, call 919-333-5465.
Revival services are scheduled for 6 p.m. March 19 and 7 p.m. March 20-23 at Pleasant Plain Free Will Baptist Church, 1991 Old Beulah Road, Selma. The Rev. Donnie Massey, pastor of Faith Free Will Baptist Church near Four Oaks, will speak. For more information, call the Rev. Billy Nowell, Pleasant Plain pastor, at 919-963-3162.
The ushers of Holy Temple Church of God will celebrate their anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the church, 228 Montgomery Heights Road, Selma. Pastor Betty Lee of Mt. Livingstone Church in Selma will speak.
Bizzell Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church is seeking vendors for its spring bazaar, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. For more information, or for an application, send an email to eaycock08@yahoo.com.
A women’s conference is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Princeton Baptist Church, 211 S. Pearl St., Princeton. Joani Tabor will speak. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The church will serve lunch. For tickets, which are $15, call Karen Watkins at 919-965-6187.
Revival services are scheduled for 11 a.m. March 19 and 7 p.m. March 20-23 at New Zealand Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 5312 Meadowbrook Road in the Meadow community south of Benson.
The women’s outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Smithfield is hosting a trip to Washington, D.C., July 20-22. For more information, call 919-934-6293.
The Wilmington Celebration Choir will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at New Zealand Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 5312 Meadowbrook Road in the Meadow community south of Benson. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
