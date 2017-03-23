Faith Notes: March 26

An indoor yard sale is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Asbury United Methodist Church at the corner of South Bright Leaf Boulevard and Caroline Avenue in Smithfield. Hot dogs and drinks will be available.
Fish plates will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Mark AME Church, 409 Bridge St., Smithfield. The cost is $8 per plate and includes fish, potatoes and coleslaw.
Hephzibah Baptist Church will celebrate Friend and Family Day on Saturday, April 8. The day will be at 10 a.m. with activities for children, including an egg, egg coloring, the Easter story and inflatables. Middle and high school students will gather at noon for activities. Lunch at 1 p.m. will offer barbecued pork, hot dogs, side dishes and desserts. The event is free. The church is at 4633 U.S. 70 East, Princeton.
Overseer E.J. Covington is celebrating his 35th anniversary as pastor of Mt. Calvary Holiness Church of Deliverance. Services in his honor are scheduled for 7 p.m. April 6-7 and 6 p.m. April 8 at the church, 114 Lakeview Drive, Four Oaks. The following will speak: Apostle J.W. Brooks of Lumberton, April 6; Apostle C.L. Campbell of Lumberton, April 7; and Bishhop Curtis Reid of Raleigh, April 8.
Apostle Cathy Farmer of Wilson will speak at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Blessed by God Ministries, 906 Blount St., Smithfield.
“Christmas in April,” an indoor yard sale, is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Whitley Memorial United Methodist Church, 300 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. The sale will offer Easter and Christmas decorations, crafts, handmade gifts, home decor and kitchen items.
Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. April 2-5 at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. The Rev. Richard Hill will speak. Spaghetti plates will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the church. The cost is $7 and includes spaghetti, salad, dessert and roll. Takeout will be available.
Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. March 26-29 at Hephzibah Baptist Church, 4633 U.S. 70 East, Princeton. Pastor Jimmy Bryson of Celebration Church in Thomasville, Ga., will speak.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 26-30 at Stancil’s Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church at the intersection of highways 222 and 39 near Kenly. The Rev. Stanley Kirby of Everett Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Clayton will speak. The church will provide a nursery.
“Out of the Ashes,” a play, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. Admission is free; doors open at 6. For more information, call 919-333-5465.
The ushers of Holy Temple Church of God will celebrate their anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the church, 228 Montgomery Heights Road, Selma. Pastor Betty Lee of Mt. Livingstone Church in Selma will speak.
Bizzell Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church is seeking vendors for its spring bazaar, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. For more information, or for an application, send an email to eaycock08@yahoo.com.
A women’s conference is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Princeton Baptist Church, 211 S. Pearl St., Princeton. Joani Tabor will speak. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The church will serve lunch. For tickets, which are $15, call Karen Watkins at 919-965-6187.
The women’s outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Smithfield is hosting a trip to Washington, D.C., July 20-22. For more information, call 919-934-6293.
