Community Notes: March 26

Benson
A blood drive is scheduled fro 2 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at American Legion Post 109, 605 N. Wall St., Benson. For an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Clayton
A blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Horne Memorial United Methodist Church, 121 E. Second St., Clayton. For an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
A day camp for schoolchildren is scheduled for Friday, March 31, at Flowers Plantation on N.C. 42 east of Clayton. The cost is $26 for Flowers Plantation members or $31 for nonmembers. Register online at flowersplantation.com. Also at Flowers Plantation, a poker run and walk to benefit homeless pets is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8. The cost is $26. Proceeds will go to RUFF and the Johnston County Animal Shelter. Register at flowersplantation.com. Registration is underway for youth baseball and adult softball in Flowers Plantation. T-ball, for ages 5-7, and coach-pitch baseball, for ages 8-10, are $41. Opening day is April 29. Adult softball is $31, with opening day on April 23. Register at flowersplantation.com.
The Clayton Farm and Community Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 348 E. Main St. in Clayton. The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods and more.
A health fair for seniors is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 10, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road, Clayton.
At the Clayton Center for Active Aging, free classes in quilting and basic sewing meet at 1 p.m. Thursdays. The center is at 303 Booker Dairy Road. The center’s Travel Club is planning an early-April trip to Ark Encounter in Kentucky. The cost for double occupancy is $440 per person. Call 919-533-4350 for details. A free six-week class in diabetes management will begin April 24 at the center. To register, call 919-553-4350.
The Woman’s Club of Clayton will hold a food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Lowes Foods on U.S. 70 Business in Clayton. The food will go to Community & Senior Services of Johnston County for distribution to seniors in Johnston.
A benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Neuse Golf Club, 918 Birkdale Drive, Clayton. Proceeds will go to an inclusion playground in Clayton. Shotgun starts will be at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. For both starting times, the awards ceremony and entertainment will follow at First Street Tavern in downtown Clayton. More information is online at eventbrite.com/e/universal-playground-at-eccp-annual-golf-tournament-cinco-de-mayo-for-a-cause-tickets-30865860620.
Cleveland
A blood drive is scheduled from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Oakland Presbyterian Church, 8927 Cleveland Road. For an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Garner
A food-truck rodeo is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2, on Main Street from Griffin to Purvis streets in Garner. The following food trucks will be on hand: American Meltdown, Oak City Fish and Chips, The Humble Pig, Ty’s All Natural, Route Bistro, Chick-N-Que, Baguettaboutit, Not Just Icing, Hibachi Xpress, Sarge’s Chef on Wheels, Bam Pow Chow, Fuzzy’s Empales, JAM Ice Cream and Rare Earth-The Farm with a Food Truck. Beer will be available from Brice’s Brewing, Blueprint Brewing and Deep Driver Brewing. The afternoon will offer craft vendors, kids’ activities and live entertainment from My Cousin Skinny and The Gifted Arts.
Johnston County
An Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Smith’s Nursery, 443 Sanders Road, Benson. Admission is free, but bring a nonperishable food item for the West Johnston High School food pantry.
The Johnston County Master Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The sale will offer natives, annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and house plants grown by Johnston County Master Gardeners. Also for sale: trees and shrubs from local nurseries and handmade crafts and garden art.
A walk to benefit the Annie D. Jones Child Enrichment Fund will get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Community Park on Booker Dairy Road in Smithfield. Proceeds will help disadvantaged children attend summer camp and take part in other recreational and cultural activities. To learn more, go to www.anniedjones.com.
The Johnston County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications. Funds are available for nonprofits that serve charitable needs in Johnston County. Applications are available online at nccommunityfoundation.org. The deadline to apply is noon April 18.
Plant a Row for the Hungry meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the back of the Johnston Community College arboretum, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Volunteers plan, plant and take care of of the arboretum’s vegetable gardens and orchard. All of the harvest goes to local soup kitchens and food pantries. No previous gardening experience is required, and training is provided. Adults are welcome. Youths 16 or older must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, send an to email plantarow@yahoo.com.
The Johnston County Farm and Food Council will screen the movie “Food Inc.” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield, 305 E. Market St., Smithfield.
The Johnston Health Foundation will hold a 5K walk and run, 5K dog walk and run and 10K race on Saturday, May 6. Register online at www.johnstonhealth.org/champions.
Hope & Encouragement After Loss is a new support group for family and friends of murder victims. For more information, call Lisa Boyd or Amber Pittman at 919-209-5520.
The Johnston County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a free support group for families and friends of persons challenged by mental illness. The group meets two Saturdays a month at noon at 20 Noble St. in Smithfield. For more information, call 919-464-3572 and leave a message.
Kenly
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum in Kenly is offering vendor spaces for this year’s 301 Endless Yard Sale, which will take place June 16-17. To learn more, call 919-284-3431 or email curator@tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org.
Smithfield
The auxiliary to American Legion Post 132 in Smithfield is seeking vendors, craftspeople and yard-salers for its fundraiser on June 3. The cost for an indoor table is $15. For more information, email alasmithfield132@gmail.com.
A blood drive is scheduled from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Neuse Charter School, 909 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
SSStrong Community Day is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, on the football field at Smithfield-Selma High School, 700 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The event will feature entertainment, vendors, exhibits and hayrides.
“Christmas in April,” an indoor yard sale, is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Whitley Memorial United Methodist Church, 300 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. The sale will offer Easter and Christmas decorations, crafts, handmade gifts, home decor and kitchen items.
“Wee Read and Cook,” a program for children ages 3-5, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Children read a book and make a snack based on the book. The cost is $5 for Smithfield residents and $8 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
