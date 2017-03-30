Faith Notes: April 2

An Easter egg hunt for ages 12 and younger is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at The Awakening Church, 951 E. Booker Diary Road, Smithfield. The hunt includes golden eggs with prizes. The afternoon will also offer hot dogs and door prizes.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 4269 Cleveland Road, Smithfield. The cost is $5. An egg hunt with follow.
An Easter egg hunt is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Lanwood Chapel Church, 3056 Buffalo Road, Smithfield. Bring a basket. The church will serve refreshments.
A spring bazaar is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Smithfield Church of God on U.S. 70 Business in West Smithfield. The event will feature a number of vendors.
Here’s the schedule of Holy Week services at Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Lee Court, Clayton: Palm Sunday with Procession of Palms, 10:30 a.m. April 9; Maundy Thursday with footwashing, 7:15 p.m. April 13; Good Friday, 7:15 p.m. April 14; and Easter, 10:30 a.m. April 16, with an egg hunt afterward.
Here’s the schedule of Easter services at Believers Baptist Church, 100 Southerland Road, Clayton: early service, 8:30 a.m. April 16; food and fellowship, 9:30 a.m.; and Easter drama, 10:30 a.m. An eg hunt for children will follow the 10:30 program.
Revival services are scheduled for 6 p.m. April 2 and 7 p.m. April 3-5 at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks. The Rev. Billy Caswell will speak. An Easter Eggstravaganza is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The event will feature games and egg hunts. A sunrise service is scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday, April 16.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 23-26 at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church on N.C. 222 near Kenly. The Rev. Dennis Pollock will speak.
Minister Marvin Rawls Jr. will speak at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at St. Peter’s Church of Christ, 1011 E. Massey St., Smithfield.
Hephzibah Baptist Church will celebrate Friend and Family Day on Saturday, April 8. The day will be at 10 a.m. with activities for children, including an egg, egg coloring, the Easter story and inflatables. Middle and high school students will gather at noon for activities. Lunch at 1 p.m. will offer barbecued pork, hot dogs, side dishes and desserts. The event is free. The church is at 4633 U.S. 70 East, Princeton.
Overseer E.J. Covington is celebrating his 35th anniversary as pastor of Mt. Calvary Holiness Church of Deliverance. Services in his honor are scheduled for 7 p.m. April 6-7 and 6 p.m. April 8 at the church, 114 Lakeview Drive, Four Oaks. The following will speak: Apostle J.W. Brooks of Lumberton, April 6; Apostle C.L. Campbell of Lumberton, April 7; and Bishhop Curtis Reid of Raleigh, April 8.
“Christmas in April,” an indoor yard sale, is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 at Whitley Memorial United Methodist Church, 300 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. The sale will offer Easter and Christmas decorations, crafts, handmade gifts, home decor and kitchen items.
Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. April 2-5 at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. The Rev. Richard Hill will speak. Spaghetti plates will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the church. The cost is $7 and includes spaghetti, salad, dessert and roll. Takeout will be available.
“Out of the Ashes,” a play, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. Admission is free; doors open at 6. For more information, call 919-333-5465.
Bizzell Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church is seeking vendors for its spring bazaar, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. For more information, or for an application, send an email to eaycock08@yahoo.com.
A women’s conference is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Princeton Baptist Church, 211 S. Pearl St., Princeton. Joani Tabor will speak. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The church will serve lunch. For tickets, which are $15, call Karen Watkins at 919-965-6187.
Send faith notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
