Faith Notes: April 9

An Eggstravaganza is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Pisgah Baptist Church, 3689 N.C. 210, Smithfield. The event will feature an egg, food and games with prizes. The church will hold an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 16. Breakfast will follow.
A Maundy Thursday Communion service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at First Baptist Church of Clayton, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton.
A program titled “Seven Last Words” is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Johnston Central Alumni Center, 1110 Massey St., Smithfield. Doors opens at 12:30.
A parade of hats is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at St. James Church of Christ, 9573 N.C. 222 West, Middlesex.
Here’s the schedule of Holy Week services at Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Lee Court, Clayton: Palm Sunday with Procession of Palms, 10:30 a.m. April 9; Maundy Thursday with foot-washing, 7:15 p.m. April 13; Good Friday, 7:15 p.m. April 14; and Easter, 10:30 a.m. April 16, with an egg hunt afterward.
Here’s the schedule of Easter services at Believers Baptist Church, 100 Southerland Road, Clayton: early service, 8:30 a.m. April 16; food and fellowship, 9:30 a.m.; and Easter drama, 10:30 a.m. An egg hunt for children will follow the 10:30 program.
An Easter egg hunt for ages 12 and younger is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at The Awakening Church, 951 E. Booker Diary Road, Smithfield. The hunt includes golden eggs with prizes. The afternoon will also offer hot dogs and door prizes.
An Easter egg hunt is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Lanwood Chapel Church, 3056 Buffalo Road, Smithfield. Bring a basket. The church will serve refreshments.
An Easter Eggstravaganza is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks. The event will feature games and egg hunts. A sunrise service is scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday, April 16.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 23-26 at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church on N.C. 222 near Kenly. The Rev. Dennis Pollock will speak.
Minister Marvin Rawls Jr. will speak at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at St. Peter’s Church of Christ, 1011 E. Massey St., Smithfield.
Spaghetti plates will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. The cost is $7 and includes spaghetti, salad, dessert and roll. Takeout will be available.
“Out of the Ashes,” a play, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. Admission is free; doors open at 6. For more information, call 919-333-5465.
Bizzell Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church is seeking vendors for its spring bazaar, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. For more information, or for an application, send an email to eaycock08@yahoo.com.
A women’s conference is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Princeton Baptist Church, 211 S. Pearl St., Princeton. Joani Tabor will speak. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The church will serve lunch. For tickets, which are $15, call Karen Watkins at 919-965-6187.
The women’s outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Smithfield is hosting a trip to Washington, D.C., July 20-22. For more information, call 919-934-6293.
Send faith notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
