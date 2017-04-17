Community Matters: April 19

Clayton
The Clayton Newcomers and Neighbors will hold its 10th Earth Day litter cleanup on Saturday, April 22. The group is seeking volunteers to pick up litter along town roads and streets, either on April 22 or on a day of their choosing. Trash bags, vests and gloves will be available. To learn more, send an email to jchent@earthlink.net.
The Clayton Farm and Community Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 348 E. Main St. in Clayton. The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods and more.
A health fair for seniors is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 10, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road, Clayton.
At the Clayton Center for Active Aging, free classes in quilting and basic sewing meet at 1 p.m. Thursdays. The center is at 303 Booker Dairy Road. A free six-week class in diabetes management will begin April 24 at the center. To register, call 919-553-4350.
A benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Neuse Golf Club, 918 Birkdale Drive, Clayton. Proceeds will go to an inclusion playground in Clayton. Shotgun starts will be at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. For both starting times, the awards ceremony and entertainment will follow at First Street Tavern in downtown Clayton. More information is online at eventbrite.com/e/universal-playground-at-eccp-annual-golf-tournament-cinco-de-mayo-for-a-cause-tickets-30865860620.
Johnston County
Johnston County will collect household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Johnston County Livestock Arena, 520 County Home Road, Smithfield. In addition to hazardous waste, the county will accept medications, pesticides and herbicides. For more information, call 919-934-4750 or go to johnstonnc.com.
The Johnston County EMS Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the Emergency Operations Center in the Law Enforcement Building at 120 S. Third St. in Smithfield.
The Johnston County NAACP will hold its Mother of the Year banquet at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at St. John AME Church, 400 W. Watson St., Selma. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 and younger. For tickets, call Bobby Womack at 919-628- 6595 or Shirley Cohen at 919-934- 0339.
A seminar about the guardianship process for high school-aged students with special needs is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the A.G. Glenn Building, 501 S. Second St., Smithfield. Registration begins at 9:30. The seminar is a project of the Johnston County Consumers & Family Advisory Committee. To attend, send an email to Jason Phipps or Cassandra Williams-Herbert at cfacjoconc09@yahoo.com.
Here are upcoming blood drives in Johnston County. For an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Princeton – 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Princeton High School, 101 Dr. Donnie H. Jones Jr. Blvd.
Smithfield – 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road.
Smithfield — noon-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, Johnston Health, 509 N. Bright Leaf Blvd.
The third annual Johnston County Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk will take place Saturday, April 29. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. on Town Square, 110 W. Main St., Clayton. Opening ceremonies are at 9:30; the walk follows at 10. For more information, call Sarah Middendorf at 919-720- 0030 or go to alznc.org.
The Johnston County Community Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2017 Frances Finch Hobart Award for Volunteer Community Service. The award recognizes a Johnston County resident for outstanding community service. The winner gets to designate a local nonprofit to receive a $750 grant. Nomination forms are available at nccommunityfoundation.org/johnston. The deadline for nominations is April 18.
The Johnston County Master Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The sale will offer natives, annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and house plants grown by Johnston County Master Gardeners. Also for sale: trees and shrubs from local nurseries and handmade crafts and garden art.
A walk to benefit the Annie D. Jones Child Enrichment Fund will get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Community Park on Booker Dairy Road in Smithfield. Proceeds will help disadvantaged children attend summer camp and take part in other recreational and cultural activities. To learn more, go to www.anniedjones.com.
The Johnston County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications. Funds are available for nonprofits that serve charitable needs in Johnston County. Applications are available online at nccommunityfoundation.org. The deadline to apply is noon April 18.
Plant a Row for the Hungry meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the back of the Johnston Community College arboretum, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Volunteers plan, plant and take care of of the arboretum’s vegetable gardens and orchard. All of the harvest goes to local soup kitchens and food pantries. No previous gardening experience is required, and training is provided. Adults are welcome. Youths 16 or older must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, send an to email plantarow@yahoo.com.
The Johnston Health Foundation will hold a 5K walk and run, 5K dog walk and run and 10K race on Saturday, May 6. Register online at www.johnstonhealth.org/champions.
Hope & Encouragement After Loss is a new support group for family and friends of murder victims. For more information, call Lisa Boyd or Amber Pittman at 919-209-5520.
The Johnston County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a free support group for families and friends of persons challenged by mental illness. The group meets two Saturdays a month at noon at 20 Noble St. in Smithfield. For more information, call 919-464-3572 and leave a message.
Kenly
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum in Kenly is offering vendor spaces for this year’s 301 Endless Yard Sale, which will take place June 16-17. To learn more, call 919-284-3431 or email curator@tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org.
Selma
The Selma Historical Museum will mark the centennial of the United States’ entry into World War I with a program at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the museum, 104 E. Anderson St. The topic will be “Selma and Johnston County in WWI a Historical Retrospect.” Eric Jackson, a writer, historian and the museum’s education chairman, will lead the program. Also, a new exhibit will showcase Selma’s involvement in the War effort. Admission is free. For more information, call Jackson at 919-333-4899 or email him at ericselma15@gmail.com.
Smithfield
The next Downtown Smithfield Wine Walk is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 21. The walk will begin at Pizazz, the resale shop at 119 N. Third St., Smithfield. The cost is $20 per person, with proceeds going to Harbor Inc., which provides aid, including shelter, to victims of rape and domestic violence. Tickets are available at Pizazz.
The Junior Women’s League of Smithfield will hold its second Big Night Out at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield. The event will offer food, a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are $65 each and include an open beer and wine bar. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Johnston County.
The East Smithfield Improvement Organization will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Peter’s Church of Christ, 1011 E. Massey St., Smithfield.
The auxiliary to American Legion Post 132 in Smithfield is seeking vendors, craftspeople and yard-salers for its fundraiser on June 3. The cost for an indoor table is $15. For more information, email alasmithfield132@gmail.com.
SSStrong Community Day is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, on the football field at Smithfield-Selma High School, 700 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The event will feature entertainment, vendors, exhibits and hayrides.
“Wee Read and Cook,” a program for children ages 3-5, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Children read a book and make a snack based on the book. The cost is $5 for Smithfield residents and $8 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
Send community notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
Comments