Faith Notes: April 19

Bingo play to benefit the Johnston County Relay for Life is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Johnson Memorial Church, 8280 N.C. 50, Angier. The cost is $15 and includes two Bingo cards, hot dogs and desserts. The evening will also feature at 50/50 drawing. For more information, call the church at 919-934-3688.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church, 652 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. The cost is $8 per plate, and the church will deliver orders of 10 or more plates. To place an order, or to reserve drive-through tickets, call Angela Piper at 919-796-6007. Separately, the church’s Young at Heart group is planning a bus trip to Nashville in late November. For more information, call Piper or email her at piper13161@gmail.com.
Spaghetti plates will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. The cost is $7 per plate. A breakfast is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Sunday, April 30. That cost is $5. The Master’s Hand will sing at 7 p.m. that Sunday. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
A yard sale, bake sale and pony rides are scheduled from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 4269 Cleveland Road, Smithfield. The church is seeking vendors for the sales. To reserve a space for $10, call Jacquie Bankes at 910-489-8782 or email Jmbankes67@gmail.com.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church will sell fish and shrimp plates from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Bentonville Community Building on 8266 Devil’s Racetrack Road, Four Oaks. For those who dine in, the cost for all-you-can-eat fish and shrimp is $10 per plate. Children 12 and younger can dine in for $5. All takeout plates are $10. A country store will offer homemade cakes, pies, candy and cookies.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Hephzibah Baptist Church, 4633 U.S. 70 East, Princeton. The cost is $8 per plate and includes chicken, potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Takeout will be available.
The Martha Williams Mission Circle will celebrate its 18th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 23, at Mt. Sinai United Holy Church, 2106 Pine Level-Selma Road, Pine Level. The Rev. Larry Richardson of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will speak.
A Men’s Day service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. The Rev. Marvin Connelly Jr., pastor of St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina, will speak.
A parade of hats is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at St. James Church of Christ, 9573 N.C. 222 West, Middlesex.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 23-26 at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church on N.C. 222 near Kenly. The Rev. Dennis Pollock will speak.
Spaghetti plates will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. The cost is $7 and includes spaghetti, salad, dessert and roll. Takeout will be available.
Bizzell Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church is seeking vendors for its spring bazaar, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. For more information, or for an application, send an email to eaycock08@yahoo.com.
A women’s conference is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Princeton Baptist Church, 211 S. Pearl St., Princeton. Joani Tabor will speak. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The church will serve lunch. For tickets, which are $15, call Karen Watkins at 919-965-6187.
The women’s outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Smithfield is hosting a trip to Washington, D.C., July 20-22. For more information, call 919-934-6293.
Send faith notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
Comments