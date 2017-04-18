People Notes: April 19

Air Force trains West Johnston grad
U.S. Air Force Airman Mark A. Landers has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2009 graduate of West Johnston High School.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, the Air Force’s core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate’s in degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Landers earned distinction as an honor graduate.
He is the son of Katherine E. Landers of Angier and the brother of Brandon M. Landers and Michael F. Landers.
Smithfield officer earns advanced certification
Smithfield Police Lt. “O.B.” O’Branovich has earned the Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the N.C. Education Training and Standards Commission. The certification required 1,200 hours of continuing education.
O’Branovich joins 14 other Smithfield police officers who have received the advanced certification. He has been with the department for 12 years.
During his career, O’Branovich has worked as a patrol officer, field training officer and housing authority officer. He is currently a supervisor in the patrol division.
Air Force trains Selma woman’s son
U.S. Air Force Airman Alex X. Nagle has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is the son of Sandra A. Cordray of Selma and Carl J. Nagle of Raleigh.
Nagle is a 2015 graduate of South Johnston High School.
JCC student competes in teen pageant
Faith Marie Strickland, who’s studying medical sonography at Johnston County Community College, competed March 19 in South Carolina for the Miss Teen 2017 title.
Strickland is the daughter of Melisa and Jeffrey Holmes of Princeton and the granddaughter of Marie and W.B. Wall of Selma. She was born with a rare syndrome that left her without ears. She has had 24 operations and is now able to hear with the help of a bone-anchored hearing aid.
“Competing helps me build self-confidence and helps me let people know that even though you have an impairment you don’t have to let that stop you from accomplishing what you want in life,” Strickland said.
Strickland competed in interview, casual wear and evening wear.
“Representing my school and community means everything to me,” said Strickland, a 2016 graduate of Neuse Charter School. “I’m so proud to be from Johnston County and be able to share my hometown and message with girls from all over. It really is a dream come true to be able to compete at this level.”
Air Force trains Clayton man’s son
U.S. Air Force Airman Xavier Z. Smith has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is the son of Robert A. Smith of Clayton and Billette L. Beasley of South Chesterfield, Va. His stepfather is Swade R. Beasley of South Chesterfield.
Smith graduated in 2014 from Matoaca High School in South Chesterfield.
Johnston teens compete in pageant
Jasmeen Kaur of Smithfield and Adriana Guerra of Clayton competed in the 2017 Miss Teen pageant.
They submitted an application and took part in an interview to qualify.
Both competed in casual wear and formal wear.
Air Force trains Smithfield man’s brother
U.S. Air Force Airman Douglas G. Juhasz has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is the brother of Paul O. Juhasz of Smithfield.
Juhasz earned distinction as an honor graduate. He is a 2008 graduate of Lorain Southview High School in Lorain, Ohio.
