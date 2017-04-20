Faith Notes: April 23

Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Lee’s Chapel Advent Christian Church, 4154 N.C. 96 South, Four Oaks. The cost is $8, with takeout available. For more information, call 919-963-2123.
A National Day of Prayer service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 15772 N.C. 50, Garner. The church is a quarter-mile south of the intersection of N.C. 50 and N.C. 42. For more information, call 919-772-8415.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church, 652 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. The cost is $8 per plate, and the church will deliver orders of 10 or more plates. To place an order, or to reserve drive-through tickets, call Angela Piper at 919-796-6007. Separately, the church’s Young at Heart group is planning a bus trip to Nashville in late November. For more information, call Piper or email her at piper13161@gmail.com.
A breakfast is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. The cost is $5. The Master’s Hand will sing at 7 that evening. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
A yard sale, bake sale and pony rides are scheduled from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 4269 Cleveland Road, Smithfield. The church is seeking vendors for the sales. To reserve a space for $10, call Jacquie Bankes at 910-489-8782 or email Jmbankes67@gmail.com.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church will sell fish and shrimp plates from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Bentonville Community Building on 8266 Devil’s Racetrack Road, Four Oaks. For those who dine in, the cost for all-you-can-eat fish and shrimp is $10 per plate. Children 12 and younger can dine in for $5. All takeout plates are $10. A country store will offer homemade cakes, pies, candy and cookies.
A Men’s Day service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. The Rev. Marvin Connelly Jr., pastor of St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina, will speak.
A parade of hats is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at St. James Church of Christ, 9573 N.C. 222 West, Middlesex.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 23-26 at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church on N.C. 222 near Kenly. The Rev. Dennis Pollock will speak.
Bizzell Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church is seeking vendors for its spring bazaar, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. For more information, or for an application, send an email to eaycock08@yahoo.com.
The women’s outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Smithfield is hosting a trip to Washington, D.C., July 20-22. For more information, call 919-934-6293.
