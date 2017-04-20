Community Notes: April 23

Clayton
“The Club to the Clubhouse,” a bike ride to benefit Habitat for Humanity, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6. Flowers Plantation is the starting point for 20- and 40-mile rides. The cost to enter is $31. For more information, go flowersplantation.com and click on News & Events.
The Clayton Farm and Community Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 348 E. Main St. in Clayton. The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods and more.
A health fair for seniors is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 10, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road, Clayton.
At the Clayton Center for Active Aging, free classes in quilting and basic sewing meet at 1 p.m. Thursdays. The center is at 303 Booker Dairy Road. A free six-week class in diabetes management will begin April 24 at the center. To register, call 919-553-4350.
A benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Neuse Golf Club, 918 Birkdale Drive, Clayton. Proceeds will go to an inclusion playground in Clayton. Shotgun starts will be at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. For both starting times, the awards ceremony and entertainment will follow at First Street Tavern in downtown Clayton. More information is online at eventbrite.com/e/universal-playground-at-eccp-annual-golf-tournament-cinco-de-mayo-for-a-cause-tickets-30865860620.
Johnston County
A Health and Safety Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Johnston County Public Health Department, 517 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield. The fair will offer health screenings, wellness vendors and safety information for child passengers, teen drivers, firearms, biker riders, swimmers and pedestrians.
“Battle of the Banks,” a benefit softball game, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Selma Middle School, 1533 U.S. 301 North, Selma. The game will pit Four Oaks Bank against KS Bank. Concessions will be available. Proceeds will go to Camp Challenge, a week-long summer camp for high-achieving students from low-income families. For more information, contact Nikki Murray at nmurray@ksbankinc.com or 919-938-2648 or Martha Garris at mlgarris@fouroaksbank.com or 919-963-1166.
A banquet to benefit the Smithfield Rescue Mission is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, at Hocutt Baptist Church, 314 W. Horne St., Clayton. A silent auction and meet-and-greet will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and entertainment will follow at 6:30 For tickets, which are $15, call 919-934-9257.
The Johnston County Republican Party will hold its annual Reagan Day dinner and silent auction at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield. N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson will speak. To attend, call Michelle Brinson at 919-906-6854 or email her at mbrin730@gmail.com no later than April 26.
Johnston County will collect household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Johnston County Livestock Arena, 520 County Home Road, Smithfield. In addition to hazardous waste, the county will accept medications, pesticides and herbicides. For more information, call 919-934-4750 or go to johnstonnc.com.
The Johnston County EMS Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the Emergency Operations Center in the Law Enforcement Building at 120 S. Third St. in Smithfield.
The Johnston County NAACP will hold its Mother of the Year banquet at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at St. John AME Church, 400 W. Watson St., Selma. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 and younger. For tickets, call Bobby Womack at 919-628- 6595 or Shirley Cohen at 919-934- 0339.
A seminar about the guardianship process for high school-aged students with special needs is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the A.G. Glenn Building, 501 S. Second St., Smithfield. Registration begins at 9:30. The seminar is a project of the Johnston County Consumers & Family Advisory Committee. To attend, send an email to Jason Phipps or Cassandra Williams-Herbert at cfacjoconc09@yahoo.com.
Here are upcoming blood drives in Johnston County. For an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Smithfield – 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road.
Smithfield — noon-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, Johnston Health, 509 N. Bright Leaf Blvd.
The third annual Johnston County Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk will take place Saturday, April 29. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. on Town Square, 110 W. Main St., Clayton. Opening ceremonies are at 9:30; the walk follows at 10. For more information, call Sarah Middendorf at 919-720- 0030 or go to alznc.org.
A walk to benefit the Annie D. Jones Child Enrichment Fund will get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Community Park on Booker Dairy Road in Smithfield. Proceeds will help disadvantaged children attend summer camp and take part in other recreational and cultural activities. To learn more, go to www.anniedjones.com.
Plant a Row for the Hungry meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the back of the Johnston Community College arboretum, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Volunteers plan, plant and take care of of the arboretum’s vegetable gardens and orchard. All of the harvest goes to local soup kitchens and food pantries. No previous gardening experience is required, and training is provided. Adults are welcome. Youths 16 or older must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, send an to email plantarow@yahoo.com.
The Johnston Health Foundation will hold a 5K walk and run, 5K dog walk and run and 10K race on Saturday, May 6. Register online at www.johnstonhealth.org/champions.
Hope & Encouragement After Loss is a new support group for family and friends of murder victims. For more information, call Lisa Boyd or Amber Pittman at 919-209-5520.
The Johnston County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a free support group for families and friends of persons challenged by mental illness. The group meets two Saturdays a month at noon at 20 Noble St. in Smithfield. For more information, call 919-464-3572 and leave a message.
Kenly
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum in Kenly is offering vendor spaces for this year’s 301 Endless Yard Sale, which will take place June 16-17. To learn more, call 919-284-3431 or email curator@tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org.
Selma
The Selma Historical Museum will mark the centennial of the United States’ entry into World War I with a program at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the museum, 104 E. Anderson St. The topic will be “Selma and Johnston County in WWI a Historical Retrospect.” Eric Jackson, a writer, historian and the museum’s education chairman, will lead the program. Also, a new exhibit will showcase Selma’s involvement in the War effort. Admission is free. For more information, call Jackson at 919-333-4899 or email him at ericselma15@gmail.com.
Smithfield
The next Kids Night at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13. In advance, the cost $8 for Smithfield residents ages 5-10 and $13.50 for nonresidents. Each additional child is $5. Same-day registration is $10 for Smithfield residents and $16.50 for nonresidents. The SRAC is at 600 E. Booker Dairy Road. For more information, or to register, call 919-934-1408.
The Junior Women’s League of Smithfield will hold its second Big Night Out at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield. The event will offer food, a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are $65 each and include an open beer and wine bar. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Johnston County.
The East Smithfield Improvement Organization will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Peter’s Church of Christ, 1011 E. Massey St., Smithfield.
The auxiliary to American Legion Post 132 in Smithfield is seeking vendors, craftspeople and yard-salers for its fundraiser on June 3. The cost for an indoor table is $15. For more information, email alasmithfield132@gmail.com.
“Wee Read and Cook,” a program for children ages 3-5, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Children read a book and make a snack based on the book. The cost is $5 for Smithfield residents and $8 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
