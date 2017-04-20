Arts Notes: April 23

Auditions in Clayton
Auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors,” this summer’s Clayton Youth Theater musical, are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 19 and 10 a.m. May 20 at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. Auditions are open to students in grades 7-12, including rising seventh-graders and this year’s high school graduates. For more information, go to claytonyouththeater.com.
Summer theater camp
“Backstage Pass,” a theater camp for rising third- through sixth-graders, is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 31-Aug. 4, at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. Students will engage in a hands-on musical-theater experience while working along side the cast of “Little Shop of Horrors.” The week culminates with a performance showcasing what the students have learned during the week. The cost is $175; space is limited. Registration opens May 1 at www.claytonyouththeater.com.
Festival seeks artists
The Mondo Roots Cultural Arts & Music Festival is seeking art vendors for the June 3 event in downtown Clayton. The festival, from noon to 9 p.m., will feature live music, art and craft vendors, activities for children, food trucks, wine and beer. To apply, go to mondoroots.com.
Open pottery studio
The pottery studio at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center is open to all students taking part in SRAC classes. The cost is $100 for six months.
Open art studio
The art studio at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center is open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Anyone can join at any time. Participants bring projects they are working on and can collaborate with peers, get critiques, help with any problems, find inspiration and learn new techniques. The facilitator is Judy Boyette, who taught art in the public schools for 37 years and is president of the Johnston County Arts Council. The cost is $100 for six months.
JCC gallery to exhibit works by high school students
Works by Johnston County high school students are on display in the Frank Creech Art Gallery at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Admission is free.
Drama camp for youth
The Neuse Little Theatre invites young people ages 8-18 to take part in its summer drama program.
Learn acting, lighting, set design and construction and backstage roles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12-23 at The Hut, 104 S. Front St., Smithfield. Showcase performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. June 23 and 3 p.m. June 24.
For the flyer and and application, go to ww.neuselittletheatre.org. For more information, call Ruth Mills at 919-915-0766 or email dr.mills@mindspring.com.
