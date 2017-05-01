Faith Notes: May 3

A yard sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Believers Baptist Church, 100 Southerland Road, Clayton.
A rummage sale is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 4057 U.S. 70 Business West between Smithfield and Clayton. The sale will feature a large variety of items. Fill a bag with clothes for $5.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Sardis Baptist Church, 5444 Brogen Road, Smithfield. The cost is $8 per plates and includes half a chicken, potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Takeout will be available.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Saint John Pentecostal Holiness Church, 276 St. Johns Church Road in the Bentonville community. Sunday School will begin at 9:45.
A Women’s Day service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, May 14, at Mt. Sinai United Holy Church, 2106 Pine Level-Selma Road near Pine Level. Elder Kathye G. Batts of Central Heights United Holy Church in Goldsboro will speak.
A National Day of Prayer service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 15772 N.C. 50, Garner. The church is a quarter-mile south of the intersection of N.C. 50 and N.C. 42. For more information, call 919-772-8415.
Send faith notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
