Community Notes: May 3

“The Club to the Clubhouse,” a bike ride to benefit Habitat for Humanity, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6. Flowers Plantation is the starting point for 20- and 40-mile rides. The cost to enter is $31. For more information, go flowersplantation.com and click on News & Events.
The Clayton Farm and Community Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 348 E. Main St. in Clayton. The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods and more.
A health fair for seniors is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 10, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road, Clayton.
At the Clayton Center for Active Aging, free classes in quilting and basic sewing meet at 1 p.m. Thursdays. The center is at 303 Dairy Road.
A benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Neuse Golf Club, 918 Birkdale Drive, Clayton. Proceeds will go to an inclusion playground in Clayton. Shotgun starts will be at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. For both starting times, the awards ceremony and entertainment will follow at First Street Tavern in downtown Clayton. More information is online at eventbrite.com/e/universal-playground-at-eccp-annual-golf-tournament-cinco-de-mayo-for-a-cause-tickets-30865860620.
The Triangle Land Conservancy will hold its annual Flower Hill hike from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 10. The site is in on a north-facing cliff overlooking Moccasin Creek at its intersection with N.C. 231 in northeastern Johnston County. It is the only natural growth of Catawba rhododendrons east of the mountains.
The Benson High School class of 1965 will hold a reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Heath’s Steakhouse, 316 S. Powell Ave., Dunn. To register, email Phil Langdon at polangdon@earthlink.net before May 15.
The Johnston County Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Golden Corral on East Market Street near Interstate 95 in in Smithfield. The group will make plans for a June picnic at Clemmons State Forest, and it will talk about pending legislation affecting retirement benefits.
The Johnston County Republican Party will hold its annual Reagan Day dinner and silent auction at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield. N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson will speak. To attend, call Michelle Brinson at 919-906-6854 or email her at mbrin730@gmail.com no later than April 26.
The Johnston County Community Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2017 Frances Finch Hobart Award for Volunteer Community Service. The award recognizes a Johnston County resident for outstanding community service. The winner gets to designate a local nonprofit to receive a $750 grant. Nomination forms are available at nccommunityfoundation.org/johnston.
The Johnston County NAACP will hold its Mother of the Year banquet at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at St. John AME Church, 400 W. Watson St., Selma. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 and younger. For tickets, call Bobby Womack at 919-628- 6595 or Shirley Cohen at 919-934- 0339.
Plant a Row for the Hungry meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the back of the Johnston Community College arboretum, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Volunteers plan, plant and take care of of the arboretum’s vegetable gardens and orchard. All of the harvest goes to local soup kitchens and food pantries. No previous gardening experience is required, and training is provided. Adults are welcome. Youths 16 or older must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, send an to email plantarow@yahoo.com.
The Johnston Health Foundation will hold a 5K walk and run, 5K dog walk and run and 10K race on Saturday, May 6. Register online at www.johnstonhealth.org/champions.
Hope & Encouragement After Loss is a new support group for family and friends of murder victims. For more information, call Lisa Boyd or Amber Pittman at 919-209-5520.
The Johnston County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a free support group for families and friends of persons challenged by mental illness. The group meets two Saturdays a month at noon at 20 Noble St. in Smithfield. For more information, call 919-464-3572 and leave a message.
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum in Kenly is offering vendor spaces for this year’s 301 Endless Yard Sale, which will take place June 16-17. To learn more, call 919-284-3431 or email curator@tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org.
The next Kids Night at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13. In advance, the cost $8 for Smithfield residents ages 5-10 and $13.50 for nonresidents. Each additional child is $5. Same-day registration is $10 for Smithfield residents and $16.50 for nonresidents. The SRAC is at 600 E. Booker Dairy Road. For more information, or to register, call 919-934-1408.
The Junior Women’s League of Smithfield will hold its second Big Night Out at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield. The event will offer food, a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are $65 each and include an open beer and wine bar. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Johnston County.
The auxiliary to American Legion Post 132 in Smithfield is seeking vendors, craftspeople and yard-salers for its fundraiser on June 3. The cost for an indoor table is $15. For more information, email alasmithfield132@gmail.com.
“Wee Read and Cook,” a program for children ages 3-5, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Children read a book and make a snack based on the book. The cost is $5 for Smithfield residents and $8 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
A blood drive is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, in the fellowship hall at Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church, 652 Swift Creek Road. For an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
