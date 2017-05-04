Faith Notes: May 7

Community Day will get underway at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Sardis Baptist Church, 5444 Brogden Road, Smithfield. A puppet team will perform, Canaanland and A Taste of Grace will sing, and the church will serve a hot dog supper starting at 3:45 p.m.
Plates of barbecued pork and chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Saint John Pentecostal Holiness Church, 276 Saint John Church Road, Four Oaks. The cost is $8 a plate. An auction will begin at 7 p.m. Proceeds will help the William Johnson family with medical bills.
“God’s Word on Canvas,” a Bible study, will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Whitley Memorial United Methodist Church, 300 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. It will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays through June 25. Materials will be available May 7. The church’s Beth Moore Bible Study will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12. It will continue Mondays through July 17. The group will explore 2 Timothy. The study book is $14. For more information, contact Barbara Thornton at the church.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 17-19 at Sanders Original Free Will Baptist Church, 814 Blount St., Smithfield. Evangelist Hattie Lofton of Smithfield will speak.
A Women’s Day service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Juniper Grove Disciples of Christ Church, 5350 U.S. 301 South, Four Oaks. Evangelist Hattie Lofton of Smithfield will speak.
A women’s conference is scheduled for 7 p.m. 12-13 and 11 a.m. May 14 at Mount Livingstone United Holy Church, 403 Ethel St., Selma. The following will speak: Pastor Rachel Barret, Friday; Evangelist Hattie Lofton, Saturday; and Pastor Magnolia Walker, Sunday.
Women’s Day and Men’s Day services are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Howell Chapel Church, 214 E. Preston St., Selma. Lunch will follow the morning service.
A Women’s Day service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, May 14, at Mt. Sinai United Holy Church, 2106 Pine Level-Selma Road near Pine Level. Elder Kathye G. Batts of Central Heights United Holy Church in Goldsboro will speak.
The Young at Heart group at Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church is planning a bus trip to Nashville in late November. For more information, email piper13161@gmail.com.
A Men’s Day service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. The Rev. Marvin Connelly Jr., pastor of St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina, will speak.
The women’s outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Smithfield is hosting a trip to Washington, D.C., July 20-22. For more information, call 919-934-6293.
Send faith notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
Comments