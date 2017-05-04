Arts Notes: May 7

‘Broadway Musical Magic’
The Johnston County Chorale will present its spring performance, “Broadway Musical Magic,” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. An orchestra will accompany the chorale. For tickets, go to theclaytoncenter.com or call the box office at 919-553-1737.
Music, variety in Selma
Here are upcoming performances of the American Music Jubilee, the variety show at The Rudy theater, 300 N. Raiford St., Selma: 1:40 p.m. May 13 and May 18. Separately, the Tar River Swing Band will perform at 7:30 p.,m. May 18, and an Everly Brothers tribute group will perform at 7 p.m. May 24. For ticket information, call 919-202-9927 or go to www.rudytheatre.com/tickets.
Sundown in Downtown
Here’s the lineup for this year’s Sundown in Downtown Benson concert series: The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, May 11; The Band of Oz, June 8; Liquid Pleasure, July 13; Jim Quick and the Coastline Band, Aug. 10; and Tim Fair, followed by Amanda Daughtry, Sept. 21. All shows are in the Singing Grove on Main Street. Most start at 5:30 p.m. with Steve Hardy’s Original Beach Party.
