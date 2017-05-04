Community

May 04, 2017 9:26 AM

Arts Notes: May 7

‘Broadway Musical Magic’

The Johnston County Chorale will present its spring performance, “Broadway Musical Magic,” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. An orchestra will accompany the chorale. For tickets, go to theclaytoncenter.com or call the box office at 919-553-1737.

Music, variety in Selma

Here are upcoming performances of the American Music Jubilee, the variety show at The Rudy theater, 300 N. Raiford St., Selma: 1:40 p.m. May 13 and May 18. Separately, the Tar River Swing Band will perform at 7:30 p.,m. May 18, and an Everly Brothers tribute group will perform at 7 p.m. May 24. For ticket information, call 919-202-9927 or go to www.rudytheatre.com/tickets.

Sundown in Downtown

Here’s the lineup for this year’s Sundown in Downtown Benson concert series: The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, May 11; The Band of Oz, June 8; Liquid Pleasure, July 13; Jim Quick and the Coastline Band, Aug. 10; and Tim Fair, followed by Amanda Daughtry, Sept. 21. All shows are in the Singing Grove on Main Street. Most start at 5:30 p.m. with Steve Hardy’s Original Beach Party.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for Mudcats

Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for Mudcats 2:04

Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for Mudcats
Neuse River close to 25-foot flood stage in Smithfield 1:06

Neuse River close to 25-foot flood stage in Smithfield
Drone video shows widespread flooding around Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh 3:08

Drone video shows widespread flooding around Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos