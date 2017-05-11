Faith Notes: May 14

The next Holy Grounds Coffee House is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at First Baptist Church of Clayton, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton. The church’s ladies’ ensemble will perform.
A rummage and bake sale is scheduled from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Discovery Church, 5586 Covered Bridge Road, Clayton. The sale will offer household items, cookware, toys, books, movies, small appliances and homemade baked goods. Proceeds will go to Rise Against Hunger, a faith-based group working to end world hunger.
Here are upcoming services are Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Lee Court, Clayton: Mother’s Day, 10:30 a.m. May 14; children’s and youth service to mark end of the school year, 10:30 a.m. May 21; and cookout, noon May 21 at Clayton Community Park on Amelia Church Road.
A yard sale and bake sale are scheduled from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at Hephzibah Baptitst Church, 4633 U.S. 70 East, Princeton. The rain date is June 3.
A Family and Friends Day service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Warren’s Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church, 5270 U.S. 301 North, Micro. Pastor James Perry will speak, and a choir from Lucama will sing.
Revival services are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 21-26 at the Western Assembly headquarters building, 9766 U.S. 701, Newton Grove.
May 21 is “Pack the Pew” Sunday at Mitchener Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 911 Blount St., Smithfield. The following will perform: Paula Waters, the Barnes Family, Lawrence Davis, Angel George and Rashawn Raiford.
Rains Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, May 21, at the church, 5430 Princeton-Kenly Road, Kenly. Sunday School will begin at 9:45 a.m. The morning worship service will be at 11 a.m. A covered-dish lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 15-17 at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 9708 Hawley Road, Kenly. Pastor Jasper Renfrow will speak.
Community Day will get underway at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Sardis Baptist Church, 5444 Brogden Road, Smithfield. A puppet team will perform, Canaanland and A Taste of Grace will sing, and the church will serve a hot dog supper starting at 3:45 p.m.
The Dixie Melody Boys will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, 4440A Piney Grove Road, Angier.
Plates of barbecued pork and chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Saint John Pentecostal Holiness Church, 276 Saint John Church Road, Four Oaks. The cost is $8 a plate. An auction will begin at 7 p.m. Proceeds will help the William Johnson family with medical bills.
“God’s Word on Canvas,” a Bible study, will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Whitley Memorial United Methodist Church, 300 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. It will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays through June 25. The materials are available. The church’s Beth Moore Bible Study will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12. It will continue Mondays through July 17. The group will explore 2 Timothy. The study book is $14. For more information, contact Barbara Thornton at the church.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 17-19 at Sanders Original Free Will Baptist Church, 814 Blount St., Smithfield. Evangelist Hattie Lofton of Smithfield will speak.
A Women’s Day service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Juniper Grove Disciples of Christ Church, 5350 U.S. 301 South, Four Oaks. Evangelist Hattie Lofton of Smithfield will speak.
Women’s Day and Men’s Day services are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Howell Chapel Church, 214 E. Preston St., Selma. Lunch will follow the morning service.
The Young at Heart group at Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church is planning a bus trip to Nashville in late November. For more information, email piper13161@gmail.com.
A Men’s Day service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. The Rev. Marvin Connelly Jr., pastor of St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina, will speak.
The women’s outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Smithfield is hosting a trip to Washington, D.C., July 20-22. For more information, call 919-934-6293.
