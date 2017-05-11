Community Notes: May 14

Clayton
The Clayton Center for Active Aging will hold its next mother-daughter night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the center, 303 Dairy Road, Clayton. Senior Recognition Day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 19, in the council chambers at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St.
A yard sale to benefit the Clayton Center for Active Aging is scheduled from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at Amelia Christian Church, 1696 Amelia Church Road, Clayton.
The Clayton Farm and Community Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 348 E. Main St. in Clayton. The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods and more.
Johnston County
The Johnston County Farm and Food Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
The Benson High School class of 1965 will hold a reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Heath’s Steakhouse, 316 S. Powell Ave., Dunn. To register, email Phil Langdon at polangdon@earthlink.net before May 15.
Plant a Row for the Hungry meets at 8 a.m. Thursdays at the back of the Johnston Community College arboretum, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Volunteers plan, plant and take care of the arboretum’s vegetable gardens and orchard. All of the harvest goes to local soup kitchens and food pantries. No previous gardening experience is required, and training is provided. Adults are welcome. Youths 16 or older must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, send an to email plantarow@yahoo.com.
Hope & Encouragement After Loss is a new support group for family and friends of murder victims. For more information, call Lisa Boyd or Amber Pittman at 919-209-5520.
The Johnston County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a free support group for families and friends of persons challenged by mental illness. The group meets two Saturdays a month at noon at 20 Noble St. in Smithfield. For more information, call 919-464-3572 and leave a message.
Kenly
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum in Kenly is offering vendor spaces for this year’s 301 Endless Yard Sale, which will take place June 16-17. To learn more, call 919-284-3431 or email curator@tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org.
Selma
Bingo play for adults 55 and older is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at McDonald’s at U.S. 70 and Ricks Road in Selma. Play is free, with prizes awarded.
The next Zaxby’s Movie Night is Friday, May 19, in the parking lot at Walker Auto Supply, 201 N. Raiford St., Selma. The evening begins at 7 with a bounce house, face painting and Tommy the Train rides. A screening of “The Secret Life of Pets” will follow. Concessions will be available.
The Town of Selma is seeking vendors for its All-American Festival on July 4. The cost is $75; electrical service, if needed, is another $25. A $25 discount is available for registrations made before June 2. The deadline to become a vendor is June 5. To reserve space, go to selma-nc.com or pick up a packet at the Selma Parks and Recreation Department, 305 N. Pollock St.
Smithfield
The next Teen Night at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center is scheduled form 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 27. The evening will offer open gym, open swim, food and fun. The cost is $10 for Smithfield residents and $20 for nonresidents. The deadline to register is May 22. To learn more, call 919-934-1408.
The Junior Women’s League of Smithfield will hold its second Big Night Out at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield. The event will offer food, a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are $65 each and include an open beer and wine bar. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Johnston County.
The auxiliary to American Legion Post 132 in Smithfield is seeking vendors, craftspeople and yard-salers for its fundraiser on June 3. The cost for an indoor table is $15. For more information, email alasmithfield132@gmail.com.
“Wee Read and Cook,” a program for children ages 3-5, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. Children read a book and make a snack based on the book. The cost is $5 for Smithfield residents and $8 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
Send community notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
