Faith Notes: May 21

A block party is scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at First Baptist Church of Clayton, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton. The party will feature live music, games, inflatables, a food truck and Italian ice. Bring a lawn chair.
Vacation Bible School for all ages is scheduled from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. June 25-29 at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks. The church will serve dinner at 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call the Rev. Jessie Brock at 919-894-1418.
The Rev. DeAshley Curtis Jr. is celebrating his 17th anniversary as pastor of Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2861 Brogden Road, Smithfield. Services in his honor are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21. A Women’s Day service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28.
Here are upcoming services are Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Lee Court, Clayton: children’s and youth service to mark end of the school year, 10:30 a.m. May 21; and cookout, noon May 21 at Clayton Community Park on Amelia Church Road.
Revival services are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 21-26 at the Western Assembly headquarters building, 9766 U.S. 701, Newton Grove.
The Dixie Melody Boys will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, 4440A Piney Grove Road, Angier.
“God’s Word on Canvas,” a Bible study, will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Whitley Memorial United Methodist Church, 300 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. It will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays through June 25. The materials are available. The church’s Beth Moore Bible Study will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12. It will continue Mondays through July 17. The group will explore 2 Timothy. The study book is $14. For more information, contact Barbara Thornton at the church.
A Women’s Day service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Juniper Grove Disciples of Christ Church, 5350 U.S. 301 South, Four Oaks. Evangelist Hattie Lofton of Smithfield will speak.
The Young at Heart group at Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church is planning a bus trip to Nashville in late November. For more information, email piper13161@gmail.com.
A Men’s Day service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. The Rev. Marvin Connelly Jr., pastor of St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina, will speak.
The women’s outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Smithfield is hosting a trip to Washington, D.C., July 20-22. For more information, call 919-934-6293.
