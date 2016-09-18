Cary council approves additional expenses for downtown parking deck

The future downtown library and 350-space parking deck near the corner of Walnut Street and Kildaire Farm Road is expected to cost the town $1.2 million more after the Town Council approved the project’s schematics.
This additional cost includes $600,000 for integrated public art on the north side of the deck and the northwest stair area, as well as $630,000 for upgrades to the library’s lower level, including shell space and restrooms.
This brings the town’s contributions to the project up to $9.7 million, including $7.5 million for the parking deck and $1.2 million for a stormwater system that would serve the entire block.
This is part of a joint plan between the town and the county to replace the 11,000-square-foot library on South Academy Street with a larger one on 3 acres at the corner of Walnut Street and Kildaire Farm Road.
The county is providing most of the $7 million for the library, while Cary is providing the land.
The Wake County Board of Commissioners will consider the project’s schematics at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, before the project can move forward to design, bidding and construction. The county plans to begin construction in the summer of 2017 and open the library November 2018.
The 22,000- to 25,000-square-foot Cary library will be two floors plus a basement. As a regional library, it would offer additional programming, a large multipurpose room and an increased volume of books. Wake County will contribute $1 million for parking.
“We now have an opportunity to get 350 spaces that add much-needed parking downtown, and it’s going to look good,” said councilman Jack Smith about the parking deck.
The north wall of the deck will feature a pixelated image of trees that mimic the surrounding nature of the future Downtown Park. This facade would have openings in it that could be lit internally at night, giving the parking deck a firefly effect. There would be a similar two-toned canopy design placed on the glass that encases the northwest stairwell.
Deck design
But councilwoman Jennifer Robinson said she doesn’t like how the other three sides of the parking deck look. She said she would be able to see the cars through the large openings. Other council members, including Don Frantz and Ken George, said they weren’t worried about seeing the cars.
Steven Shuster, an architect with Clearscapes, a Raleigh-based design firm, said there had to be that amount of openness to adhere to codes, unless the town wanted to pay for mechanical ventilation to pump in air 24 hours per day.
“Those are dollars I would spend,” Robinson said. “I’d rather do it right. It’s just disappointing because we were under the impression ... that it would look more like a building and not a parking deck. It still looks like a parking deck.”
She also suggested replacing the public art on the north side with the building facade that wraps around the rest of the building so the openings could be smaller.
“This was a hard decision in the first place,” Robinson said. “I didn’t love the decision to go with this open parking deck in this space. Then we went and spent $1.2 million to make it look like not a parking deck, but it still looks like a parking deck because we are trying to put art on this one side.”
But councilwoman Lori Bush said she didn’t want to take away the public art from the north side of the deck.
“It’s a beautiful park,” she said. “It deserves something more than a prettied-up parking deck. It deserves an amazing work of art that Cary and downtown is known for. I’m not happy with it not being as articulated (on the other sides), but I don’t think it’s worth going backward.”
Other business
The council also approved, with a 5-2 vote, to add shell space and restrooms in the lower level of the library, as well as pedestrian-accessible pathways and stairs that connect this floor up to the future Downtown Park.
“I think it’s a great opportunity that we need to take advantage of,” Bush said about the shell space, which would allow for future use. “If we don’t do anything, then we lose that opportunity forever.”
Council members Don Frantz and Ed Yerha voted against the addition of the shell space because the council has no definitive plans for its use.
“I could get excited about it if we had some concrete ideas of what we were going to use it for,” Yerha said.
Kathryn Trogdon: 919-460-2608; @KTrogdon
Comments