C-Tran rebranded to GoCary starting Oct. 1

Cary’s transportation service, also known as C-Tran, will be rebranded to GoCary starting on Oct. 1, joining other transit systems in the Triangle that were renamed last year.
New, higher capacity buses will hit the streets of Cary on Routes 3, 4, 5 and 6, which are the most used routes. Other buses will feature technological improvements, including more video surveillance cameras and automated ramps instead of lifts.
Triangle Transit already is known as GoTriangle while Raleigh’s Capital Area Transit became GoRaleigh and the Durham Area Transit Authority was renamed GoDurham last year.
Enhancements will be made on Cary’s door-to-door service buses to improve efficiency, particularly for seniors and people with disabilities. These improvements include new online services, offering multiple ways for trip reservations, scheduling and online payment, as well as Interactive Voice Response capabilities that will notify riders of their upcoming trips.
There will be GoCary “unveiling events” before Oct. 1:
▪ Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place, Sept. 29, 9-11 a.m.
▪ Highland Village, 600 Malcolm Valley Place, Sept. 29, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
▪ Cary Train Depot, 211 N. Academy St., Sept. 30, 7-10:30 a.m.
GoCary also will offer free services on fixed routes Oct. 1 through 8 to celebrate 10 years of fixed route service. Search “CTRAN” at townofcary.org.
In October 2015, the Cary Town Council unanimously approved awarding a contract to MV Transportation Inc. for bus service operations to begin Oct. 1. The town already had a contract with the Dallas-based company for C-Tran’s fixed route and door-to-door services through Sept. 30, 2016.
The new five-year contract will cost the town about $3.4 million. There is an option to renew up to 10 years.
C-Tran began in August 2001 as a transportation service for Cary residents who were seniors or those with disabilities. It eventually transformed into a fixed route transit system in December 2005. Door-to-door services continued to be provided to seniors and people with disabilities, according to the town.
Kathryn Trogdon: 919-460-2608: @ KTrogdon
