For Cary girl, playing T-Ball shows her life is without limits

1:15 Kayla Dowler: "The key to being undefeated is we always play as a team" Pause

0:58 Cary's Jack Smith Park opens with town's first sprayground

2:02 Lost Class Ring Returned More Than Forty Years Later

1:09 Apex's Luc Madrid scores two big goals in win over Cary

1:23 Cardinal Gibbons golf look strong for the fall season

2:48 Six adoring brothers talk about the reality of finally having a baby sister

1:02 RDU faces criticism amid 25-year planning efforts

1:24 Athens Drive gets new stadium

0:49 Karin Evanoff talks about new Athens Drive stadium

1:16 3-and-out with Athens Drive coach Jeremy Fullbright