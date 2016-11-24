Cary High Band marches in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving Pause

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:22 State Board of Elections meets to consider election protests in McCrory-Cooper governor's race

0:54 UNC's Logan on State game: "It's kinda like a little hometown rivalry"

14:06 Durham police chief briefs reporters after fatal officer-involved shooting

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

3:21 It's a tough lesson" - Chapel Hill soccer coach Jason Curtis on title loss

0:58 Howard Dudley gives thanks

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy