Cary High Band marches in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

The Cary High School Band returned to New York this week to march through the street of New York City in the 90th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
It wasn’t the first time the band has been in the parade, but it’s been awhile. The last time was in 1978.
This year, they were one of 10 bands from across the country and the only one from North Carolina chosen to travel to New York this week. A dance troupe from Fuquay-Varina’s Five Star Studio also participated with other dancers from around the country.
The 182 students performed two songs, including “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey before their solo performance at Herald Square outside of the Macy’s building.
The group – and Band Director Matt Minick – also had the opportunity to experience New York on their week-long trip. They attended a Broadway show, went to Ellis Island, toured the financial district, had dinner in Time Square and performed in Central Park.
