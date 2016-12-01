Cary council to review proposed transportation plan

The Cary Town Council will take another look at the transportation component of the town’s proposed 25-year vision plan after some residents shared concerns about possible roadway changes near their properties.
The comprehensive transportation map is part of the proposed Cary Community Plan, which will guide growth through 2040. The entire plan is expected to be reviewed by the town’s planning and zoning board Dec. 19 before returning to the council for final approval.
But before the final review, the council plans to hold a special work session Jan. 3 to re-examine the comprehensive transportation plan. The decision to give it another look came after more than 10 people spoke in November about concerns with the possible road network.
“We spent a lot of hours, but I don’t really think, at least in my opinion, we’ve done justice to this one aspect of the plan,” councilman Ed Yerha said.
He said he has concerns about possible road widenings, including Green Level Church, Holly Springs and Tryon roads.
“I think more work has to be done, or at least we need to understand it a little bit better,” he said.
Seven of the people who spoke at the Nov. 10 meeting are members of the Sri Venkateswara Temple off Chapel Hill Road. Two other speakers attended with questions about the possible extension of Batchelor Road.
The Chapel Hill Road proposal shows the street from Maynard Road to Morrisville to be six lanes, and temple members say this could impede future expansion of their facility.
“When we built the temple, we didn’t expect the community getting so big,” said Prasad Vanguri, the vice chairman of the temple. “Now, we are getting people visiting the temple from all over the state. We are developing a master plan to accommodate parking, etc. But on top of it, if we’re going to lose some land, it’s going to be very difficult for us.”
Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said the plan shows six lanes because that was the N.C. Department of Transportation’s recommendation after the area was studied. But he added that the council didn’t support having a six-lane road there, and there isn’t enough funding to expand it at this time.
“For those that are here that think this is going to happen soon, going to four lanes or six lanes, it’s not,” he said. “It’s years and years away.”
Councilwoman Jennifer Robinson echoed his comments about the council’s disinterest in having a six-lane road.
“At some point, the council discussed the fact that we really don’t want six lanes in our community,” she said. “We look at them as a barrier in our community. They divide communities, and they are really not that crossable for pedestrians.”
