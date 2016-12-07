Cary, Holly Springs parades usher in holidays

Thousands of people are expected to line a few of Cary and Holly Springs’ most well-known streets Saturday, Dec. 10, for Christmas parade favorites like high school bands, dancers, dressed-up farm animals and Santa Claus.
The annual Cary Jaycees’ Christmas Parade and the Happy Holly Days Christmas Parade are this weekend, rain or shine, on East Chatham Street and South Academy Street in Cary and Main Street in Holly Springs.
“I think every little kid in town is in the parade and all the mamas and daddys come out to watch them,” said Barb Koblich, Holly Springs’ historian.
The Holly Springs parade will begin at 11 a.m., traveling down Main Street from Holly Springs Road to Ballentine Street in downtown.
The Cary parade will begin shortly after at 2 p.m., heading west from the corner of East Chatham and Ward streets before taking a left on South Academy Street toward the Cary Arts Center.
Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade
The 2016 Christmas Parade, hosted by the Cary Jaycees, will return to its original route this year. Last year, instead of turning left on South Academy Street, it continued straight on West Chatham Street because of downtown streetscape work.
“It’s exciting that Academy Street is back open, and we’re taking advantage of that,” said Kristen Stafford, president of the Cary Jaycees.
About 100 mascots, small businesses, nonprofits and churches and other organizations will participate in this year’s event.
The grand marshal is The Carying Place, a local nonprofit that teaches life skills for attaining independent living to homeless working families with children.
While it isn’t the first time the Cary Jaycees have selected an organization as grand marshal, it is the first time that they will donate proceeds from the parade to the organization.
“We try to pick out someone that we want to celebrate or showcase, or someone we think has made Cary a better place,” Stafford said. “That’s why we picked The Carying Place, because we believe they do a lot of good work for Cary.”
Local school bands also will be in the parade, including four Cary schools – Panther Creek High, Cary High, Green Hope High and Reedy Creek Middle. Other groups include the Town of Cary police, Graceful Expressions Dance Education, the Cary Twirl Team and Dorcas Ministries.
Stafford advised attendees to bring chairs to sit in and bags for collecting candy from passing groups.
“It’s better than Halloween,” she said.
Happy Holly Days Christmas Parade
The Holly Springs parade features the Sudan Shriners zooming around in small cars, retired racing Greyhounds strolling down Main Street and Santa Claus on a fire truck.
“Those are always a huge crowd-pleaser,” Koblich said.
The parade, which is more than 20 years old, will include more than 100 floats, marching bands, youth organizations and other groups. The Holly Springs High School Marching Band and the Holly Springs School of Dance will return, or as Koblich describes the dance group “Marilyn Chappell and her sea of red.”
This year’s grand marshal is Holly Springs resident Mark Campbell, founder of the Holly Springs Run Club, which is known for hosting area events and donating the proceeds to local nonprofits.
“They do all kinds of amazing things and then turn it right over to the community,” Koblich said.
Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade
When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Participants line up at 1 p.m.
Where: East Chatham Street from Ward Street to West Street
Street closing: 1 p.m. from the intersection of East Chatham and Ward streets to the intersection of Chatham and Academy streets, as well as all of South Academy Street.
Parking: Parking is available in the garage next to the Herb Young Community Center at the Town Hall Campus off North Academy Street, as well as side streets.
Information: caryjaycees.org
Happy Holly Days Christmas Parade
When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.
Where: Main Street from Holly Springs Road to Ballentine Street
Street closing: 10:45 a.m. on Main Street from Cayman Avenue to Ballentine Street.
Parking: Off Main Street. Many people park in the Windward Pointe and Remington subdivisions, as well as at Holly Springs Elementary School.
Information: bit.ly/2fylAbb
