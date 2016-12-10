Victim, accused shooter identified in Cary homicide

A man who police say shot and killed a Cary woman Friday night has been identified as her estranged husband.
David Sloan Williams, 55, of Stone Home Lane in Raleigh has been charged with one count of felony murder in the death of Michele Kennington Williams, 51, the Cary Police Department said in a statement.
Williams told an officer working at the Cary Towne Center mall on Friday night that he thought police might want to speak with him, police said. Williams then was taken to the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh for processing, the release said.
Police responded to a call of shots fired at 7 p.m. near the 1200 building of Collington Drive in Cary, said Capt. Randall Rhyne of the Cary Police Department.
That building is at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Pirates’ Cove townhome community. The neighborhood is off Southeast Maynard Road near its intersection with Walnut Street, near Cary Towne Center.
Witnesses said a man got out of his vehicle and fired several shots at one of the townhouses and at a vehicle before driving off, police said.
When police arrived, Williams was dead in her vehicle, police said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.
