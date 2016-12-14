Hmart, popular Asian grocer, set to open first NC store in Cary

Hmart, the popular Asian supermarket, will open its first North Carolina location Thursday, Dec. 22.
The New Jersey-based grocer, which will occupy a former Lowes Foods, will open at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Korean traditional folk dance. There also will be giveaways and children’s activities.
Hmart specializes in Korean foods but has a variety of other Asian products, including produce, meat and seafood. It also sells ready-to-eat meals.
The store will occupy 46,000 square feet of space in the Cornerstone Village shopping center at 1961 High House Road, located in west Cary.
This is the company’s 56th location.
Cary is home to several major grocery chains and specialty grocers. Grand Asia Market is on the eastern side of Cary in South Hills Shopping Center on Buck Jones Road.
