Morrisville approves its portion of INC Research incentives

3:16 NC Gov. Roy Cooper declares a state of emergency Pause

1:14 Low temperatures will follow snow in Triangle

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

0:57 Snow prediction sends Triangle residents into bread and milk frenzy

7:53 NC State's Wes Moore: We just couldn't quite get over the hump there

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table