Morrisville approves its portion of INC Research incentives

The Town Council unanimously approved Thursday its portion of the incentives package that will help bring INC Research’s headquarters and 1,550 jobs to the town.
Wake County hasn’t formally approved their portions of the incentive package, but a vote is expected at the County Board of Commissioners’ next meeting on Jan. 17.
INC, a clinical trials firm with offices in Raleigh, announced in December that it plans to add 550 jobs to the 1,000 employees it will move from Raleigh when it consolidates its operations in new, built-to-suit offices in Morrisville’s Perimeter Park.
Morrisville Mayor Mark Stohlman said he expects the move to take place in mid-to-late 2018.
The new jobs will pay an average of $75,000 per year, according to a news release from last month’s announcement.
Pending INC’s fulfillment of its hiring goals, the state’s contribution to INC’s overall incentive package could be upwards of $8 million, and Wake County could chip in another half million or so.
“It’s such a win for Morrisville,” said Sarah Gaskill, president of the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce. “We couldn’t be more excited about having the company here. Their connectivity to the other types of industries we already have in town is incredibly valuable to the region.”
Other business
Newly elected state Sen. Jay Chaudhuri’s ceremonial oath of office was moved to Tuesday evening at 6:30 in Morrisville Town Hall, just before Morrisville’s regularly scheduled Town Council meeting.
Stohlman said the ceremony had been scheduled for Sunday, but when it was postponed until Tuesday due to weather-related concerns, he suggested that the Wake County Democrat drop by the council chambers and take the oath of office there. Chaudhuri represents District 16, which includes Morrisville and parts of Cary and Raleigh.
