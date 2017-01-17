Matt Minick, who has led the Cary High School Marching Band since 2000, discusses what it's taken to get his students to New York this week. They'll be performing Thursday in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht talks about economic and other impacts to the town that would result from an NCAA decision to remove seven championships scheduled in North Carolina, including three in Cary, because of House Bill 2.
Cary councilman Jack Smith talks about his first impressions of the park that bears his name. Jack Smith Park opened Aug. 24 with a large children’s play area, a dog park, a climbing boulder, a picnic shelter, greenway trails and a sprayground.